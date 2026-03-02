Bay’s ‘Joliza’ to headline Zabalaza Fest in Cape Town

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thandikhaya 'Joliza' Magayiyana, from Walmer, is set to perform as one of the headline acts at the 16th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival in Cape Town next month

The hard work and artistic prowess of award-winning Gqeberha musician Thandikhaya “Joliza” Magayiyana will see him reach a new milestone in his career as one of the headline acts at the 16th annual Baxter Zabalaza Theatre Festival in Cape Town.

Shortly after his Cape Town performance on March 18, he will return to his Ushuni WeBhaca Tour in Johannesburg at the Kings Kraal on April 3.

The latter will see the 35-year-old singer-songwriter share the stage with acts such as a capella group The Soil, Zawadi, Nathi Mankayi, Sifiso “Damase Ivulandlela” Nene and Phila Madlingozi.

Magayiyana, from Walmer Location, said he felt blessed to be performing alongside artists he admired.

“I never thought I would work with such artists that I grew up listening to.

“I had dreamt of working with them one day.

“People have welcomed my music, when I check on the statistics on digital platforms such as Spotify, Johannesburg as well as Cape Town on a weekly basis alternate at the number one spot of consumers for my music, which are at least over 50,000,” Magayiyana said.

The Baxter will come alive as a vibrant festival hub from March 13-22, with a programme featuring drama, comedy, theatre, live music, workshops, panel discussions, an exhibition and, of course, delicious food and drinks on offer.

The festival is a celebration of identity, community, creativity and resilience — displayed through inspiring theatre and dynamic storytelling.

Magayiyana said due to demand for his music in Johannesburg as well as Cape Town, he decided to bring his pre-launch album tour to both cities.

It was during the Cape Town leg of his tour in September last year that he made a lasting impression on one of the festival organisers who was in the crowd.

“One of the organisers came to watch my pre-launch in Cape Town, he loved my performance, then asked for my contact details, because they wanted me to be part of their festival,” Magayiyana said.

“What makes me really happy is that I am one of the headline acts in the festival.

“It makes me want to give a show-stopping performance to show why I deserve to be a headline act.”

Magayiyana joined Gallo Record Company and Gallo Music Publishers in late 2024, and his musical journey has been one of discipline, tears, hard work and dedication.

“It took some time for me to accept that I was now a headline act from being an opening act.

“What I love is that I did not miss a single step in my musical journey.

“I had fallen, risen, cried, got back up, dusted myself off and continued moving forward, believing that one day what I was doing would make the livelihood of my family better.

“When I first performed, I moved from getting paid with a 2l bottle of fizzy drink, then a small amount of money, to where I am now, hence I say I never had any short cuts,” he said.

Festival artistic director and curator Mdu Kweyama said this year, the organisers were presenting an exciting combined programme of curated work from artist proposals and productions.

“In doing so, we are thrilled to be returning to our roots, finding stories and theatremakers in the heart of our communities.

“And bringing them alive on stage as full productions through mentorship and skills development.”

