Defence challenges credibility of petition in Bock murder case

The bail application of murder accused Mervyn Bock was postponed once again in the Knysna magistrate’s court on Friday.

Bock is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Velia Angelique Strydom.

Her decomposed body was found in bushes near a gravel road at Red Bridge in Knysna on December 12.

On Friday, defense attorney Daan Dercksen cross-examined investigating officer detective Mqondisi Dyani about several aspects raised during his testimony to the court.

Dercksen zoned in on the credibility of an online petition demanding that Bock be denied bail, stating it lacked background information and that those who signed it did not understand the merits of the case or what they were signing.

Regarding the fraud case opened against Bock, who was paid R11,000 to repair a swimming pool but failed to do so, Dercksen said Bock had explained to the client that bad weather had delayed the project.

Dercksen said Bock would not interfere with witnesses, including two women who according to Dyani were staying in a flat — that Bock allegedly ran as a bed and breakfast — in the Knysna CBD during December around the time of the incident.

The matter was postponed to March 12.

