From Qumbu to the world- Figlan’s healing journey

With a second successful book launch in Cape Town for the book “The Beauty and Battle of A Single Mom”, that brought healing to many depressed, overwhelmed single moms, Eastern Cape’s author Wendy Figlan aims to spread her message of healing to the world

While she might hail from the small Eastern Cape town of Qumbu, Wendy Figlan is reaching hundreds of woman across the world with the launch of her new book The Beauty and Battle of A Single Mom.

The 40-year-old’s second book was launched in Cape Town last week and has since gone on sale on Amazon with the aim of bringing healing to many overwhelmed single mothers.

She said the moment represented far more than publishing another book and marked her growth, healing and courage.

“The Beauty and Battle of A Single Mom, is a tribute to every single mother who has ever doubted herself, ever wondered if she was enough.

“This event shone a necessary light on the often-overlooked wounds carried silently by many individuals, especially within families and relationships.

“Through my research and lived experience, I have come to understand that we are facing a global phenomenon where nearly half of the world’s children are being raised by single mothers.

“The reality is, when a single mother begins to heal, she does not heal alone, she heals her children and in doing so generations begin to heal,” Figlan said.

She said writing had been a source of healing in her life and encouraged others to also pen their pains and successes.

“When I gave birth to my son in 2015, I was not in a good space.

“I always write down when I vent and during the Covid-19 pandemic, that is when I started focusing on it.

“What made me write the book and give it that title was because when people talk about motherhood they only talk about the beauty side of it.

“No one really speaks about the silent battles that we go through, financial, emotional, mental, spiritual.”

Figlan said when she was growing up, she was taught that she needed to apologise when she was wrong and single motherhood taught her that she needed to forgive even without an apology.

“You know there are apologies that you will never receive in life, so it is important that you heal for your sake, your children, because they need a present mom,” Figlan said.

“We are trying to raise a better generation of men, women, but how do we do that if our children are broken, we want our children to not have a past where they need healing from, because everything starts from your home,” Figlan said.

