‘Greenies’ hit back at Mabuyane’s gas accusations

Eastern Cape fishermen have been hit by declining stocks due in part to pillaging by foreign boats entering SA waters illegally. The industry is also concerned about the effect that offshore seismic surveys will have on the movement and health of the fish they target

Environmentalists have pushed back against Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane over claims of gas deposits in Algoa Bay, dismissing his swipe at “greenies” as a red herring and urging transparency, lawful process and protection of marine life before any offshore exploration proceeds.

The Wildlife and Environment Society and prominent environmental attorney Ricky Stone hit back at Mabuyane’s criticism of “greenies”, who the premier suggested were sabotaging gas and oil mining projects.

Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa Eastern Cape chair Gary Koekemoer said the premier’s reference to the presence of gas “off the shore of Algoa Bay” and condemnation of eco-protest was misleading.

“First of all, we know of no Algoa Bay gas project.

“If there is one, we would very much like to participate in assessing it.

“This would be in line with South Africa’s constitution, which commits the country to sustainable development, underpinned by consideration of the social, environmental and economic costs and benefits of any project.”

In his speech, the premier offered no detail on the apparent discovery of gas in Algoa Bay but turned instead to the 3.4-billion cubic metres of gas discovered in the Bulpadda/Luiperd exploration blocks off Mossel Bay in 2019/2020.

The discovery was made by a joint venture led by Total Energies, with other partners including Mainstreet, Qatar Energy and Canadian Petroleum Resources.

TotalEnergies subsequently withdrew from the project, in a move related to disrepair of PetroSA infrastructure that would be needed to move extracted gas to shore.

Speaking broadly, Mabuyane declared that efforts to find and extract offshore gas were being “sabotaged” and called on environmentalists not to “block development”.

Koekemoer said one of the main reasons Wessa had opposed the Brulpadda/Luiperd project was because of its concern about the possible negative effect of seismic surveys on marine life, and the fishing industry that relied on it.

With seismic surveys, air cannons towed behind a vessel fire every 10 seconds, 24 hours a day, into the water.

The blast vibrations bounce off the seabed, capturing information about mineral deposits beneath it, and return this information to receivers on the surface.

Koekemoer said Wessa had highlighted the risk associated with the location of the Brulpadda/Luipard gas deposits, about 2.5km below the ocean surface, and within the fast-moving Agulhas Current.

He said his organisation had also objected to the application by UK-based CGG to conduct a seismic survey for oil and gas in the seabed block between Plettenberg Bay and Algoa Bay.

Besides the seismic survey issue, a particular concern was the position of this block adjacent to the PE Corals Marine Protected Area, which was a sanctuary for kingklip.

Scientists say the unique drumming communication method that the fish uses could be compromised by seismic surveys, and the area should be declared a noise-sensitive site.

Koekemoer said overall, the premier’s reference to gas opportunities and alleged hindrances thrown up by “greenies” was a red herring.

“It’s an excuse for the government’s inability to identify balanced projects and to manage them properly.

“If the premier is truly concerned about using the ocean to uplift lives, why is he doing nothing about our fish stocks, which are being pillaged by boats coming into our economic zone from international waters?

“Why is he not doing more to facilitate the Hive green ammonia project, on the one hand, and the Bay’s SalTuba community energy project on the other?

“Why isn’t he helping role players here to fix our collapsing electricity grid in the metro, and thereby hold on to our auto industry?

“Instead, he seems to be prepared to risk destroying existing fishing and tourism enterprises through offshore exploration and drilling.”

Stone said if the premier was referring to the CGG project between Plett and Algoa Bay, he was correct that gas deposits had been identified in the company’s desktop survey.

For that reason, CGG had applied to upgrade its probe to a 3D seismic survey.

He said, however, in terms of the Integrated Coastal Management Act, SA’s entire coastline and coastal waters belonged to its citizens.

“So there is a heightened level of duty on the government.

“This is not state property where you can just grant offshore mining rights without proper processes.

“The Act requires that all decisions that impact this area must be made in the best interests of the whole community, which is defined to include non-humans.”

He said the premier’s drive to exploit the Eastern Cape’s offshore gas deposits should be seen against the failure of his government to maintain electricity infrastructure in the province and facilitate the expansion of renewable energy on land.

“Offshore gas projects typically also do not generate many local jobs, and the benefits have been going to the politically connected.

“So there are many good reasons for environmentalists and communities to question these projects.”

He said, however, the premier’s brief reference to the need to “talk to the greenies” was welcomed.

“This will help everyone to understand the issues better, to identify better mitigation measures where possible, and to set aside those projects where mitigation is impossible.”