Men accused of parking lot brawl in St Francis Bay over ‘who’s the richest’

An alleged assault which took place at St Francis Bay beach on New Year’s Day is now before court

An altercation at a St Francis Bay parking lot between young men over who was the “richest” allegedly ended in a fist fight — and later an assault case being opened.

One of the accused, who faces a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, appeared in court on Monday.

His co-accused submitted a medical certificate, excusing him from proceedings.

The alleged incident occurred at a St Francis Bay beach parking lot on New Year’s Day.

The matter was initially heard in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on January 5 but was postponed to Monday for further investigation.

After a brief court appearance, however, the matter was once again postponed to March 19.

The accused are out on bail.

According to the charge sheet, Diaan Pienaar, 21, of Pretoria, reported a case of assault against Niklaas Jooste, 19, of Johannesburg, and Keno Rossouw, 20, of Paarl, on January 3.

Only Jooste appeared in court on Monday after Rossouw submitted a medical certificate.

His defence attorney, Henry van Breda, confirmed that his client needed to go for surgery.

Rossouw had cited the upcoming surgery in his affidavit, which is attached to the charge sheet and formed part of his bail application on January 5.

In it, Rossouw said he had sustained an injury to his shoulder on November 1 2025 while playing rugby.

“I have to undergo surgery to my shoulder as soon as possible,” Rossouw said.

“I am presently waiting for the orthopaedic surgeon to advise on the date for the surgery to be performed.

“From my understanding, they will have to put a plate and screws in my shoulder as it is unstable and I am in constant pain.”

He also submitted that the unhygienic conditions in prison could affect the upcoming surgery.

“I have been advised that the conditions in prison are far from hygienic, and the close proximity to others suffering from a range of illnesses, infections and/or diseases, as a result of the overcrowding, has greatly increased my chances of suffering from the same illnesses, infections and/or diseases which might have a catastrophic effect on [me],” he said.

“Due to my present medical condition, I need to undergo surgery as soon as possible.”

Van Breda declined to comment further on the allegations against Rossouw.

The details of Jooste’s bail application were not attached to the charge sheet and could not be obtained by The Herald.

Representing Jooste, advocate Mannie Witz confirmed that it had since emerged that remarks had been made relating to who was “richer” among the group.

He said there was a statement from a witness and video footage that was still outstanding in the matter.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said it was alleged that a 21-year-old man was assaulted by a group of men at the main beach parking lot in St Francis Bay at about 5am on January 1.

“Two suspects, namely Niklaas Jooste and Keno Rossouw, were identified by the victim and were arrested.”

Rossouw said in his affidavit that he matriculated in 2023 from Paarl Boys High School with an unblemished school record.

After school, he trained to work on yachts and travelled to the Caribbean.

He later discovered it was not something he wanted to do and returned home.

He did an online marketing and website design course and has since been working for his family, who own a number of businesses.

In 2025, he moved to his parents’ flat in Sea Point, Cape Town.

He said he had a pending case of assault related to an incident in July 2025, for which he was out on bail.

Rossouw said on January 3, while back in Paarl, he received a call from a friend who was still in St Francis, informing him that the police were looking for him in connection with an alleged assault case.

“We then contacted my attorney in Cape Town, who put us in touch with Van Breda,” he said.

“On the same day, Van Breda contacted [the constable], who requested that I hand myself over on January 5 for arrest.”

He said he immediately made arrangements to travel to Humansdorp.

He maintained his innocence.

The state, according to the charge sheet, indicated that “there is a prima facie case against the accused” and that there is video footage of the alleged assault.

