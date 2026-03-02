Overseas students bring Math Made Simple project to Makhanda youth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Keshav Harpavat — leading a learning session — and his team are set to visit Makhanda later in March to share his Math Made Simple initiative with local youth.

A group of students from Houston, Texas, are set to visit Makhanda to share their educational initiative, Math Made Simple, to empower children at local schools, churches and community organisations.

The project, founded by Keshav Harpavat, began as a small tutoring effort in Houston and has grown into a programme connecting youth across the globe through problem-solving and collaboration.

The group will arrive in Frontier Country on Wednesday and work in the community until Saturday.

They will also work on a short documentary exploring SA’s anti-apartheid history, interviewing professors, church leaders, and locals to highlight diverse perspectives on resistance movements.

Harpavat said he initially started Math Made Simple because he was interested in sharing his love for problem-solving, logic, and mathematics with his community.

“This started as a localised Houston effort, working with children through basic tutoring on their after-school homework.

“After I realised the vast potential that mathematics could have on building relationships and connecting with others, I came to the wonderful understanding that this programme could be something much greater than simply a math instruction programme,” Harpavat said.

The Houston students have partnered with Awarenet, an organisation in Makhanda that focuses on improving technology and education literacy among youth.

Through this partnership, the team has been conducting virtual tutoring sessions with local children in preparation for the SA Mathematics Olympiad.

Harpavat said more than 100 pupils from various schools were taking part in the programme.

“Impact wise, we have seen the children improve on their basic mathematical skills, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, fractions, word problems, and so on.

“Just by daily interaction, we have had the ability to learn more about the culture of South Africa from our students; as we go on our trip, I am more than confident that this connection will be amplified,” he said.

During their visit, the team will visit local schools including Fikizolo Primary and St Andrew’s, as well as engage with community organisations such as the Black Power Station and Amazwi Museum.

“This experience allows us to visit a different part of the world that is rich with history, culture, and diversity.

“As aspiring leaders, this will shape our ability to think critically about the past and use this information to shape future decisions that could impact the world.

“More importantly, it will allow us to connect deeply with youth just like us, on the other side of the world, listening to their stories and cultural experiences as well as sharing ours.”