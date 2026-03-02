R10.8m boosts small-scale fishing in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In a bid to bolster small-scale fishing, South African National Parks (SANParks) has invested R10.8m in a marine initiative.

The marine economy small-scale fisheries support programme aims to strengthen sustainable livelihoods while protecting marine ecosystems for future generations.

The programme was officially launched last week in Hondeklip Bay, adjacent to Namaqua National Park.

Residents, fishers, and key stakeholders gathered at the Eric Baker Community Hall.

Over the next three years, the initiative will provide structured support to fishing communities located near seven of SANParks’ marine protected areas.

At Namaqua National Park, 20 young local fishers will benefit from an initial investment of R800,000.

Support includes the provision of fishing gear, personal protective equipment, and specialised training focused on safety at sea, regulatory compliance, and sustainable harvesting methods.

“To enhance long-term sustainability and compliance, SANParks has developed a practical small-scale fishers’ guide through its corporate social investment programme, in collaboration with coastal fishing communities,” said SANParks head of communications JP Louw.

“The guide outlines responsible fishing practices, relevant marine regulations, the role and value of marine protected areas, and opportunities in the ocean economy.

“Printed copies will be distributed to local libraries and community organisations, with digital access made available via a QR code and on the SANParks website.”

The programme was originally introduced in 2018 as a pilot project and then expanded into the Wilderness section of Garden Route National Park under SANParks’ biodiversity economy programme.

The initiative has now been expanded across all coastal parks.

Louw said its objectives were to promote equitable access to marine resources, strengthen responsible and compliant fishing practices, and advance conservation outcomes alongside socioeconomic development.

He said the programme is implemented in partnership with the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment; Conservation South Africa; and local municipalities.

The programme aligns with the government’s ocean economy priorities under Operation Phakisa, which seeks to unlock the economic potential of South Africa’s oceans while ensuring responsible and sustainable resource use.

“By empowering small-scale fishers, the initiative contributes to inclusive growth in the ocean economy and strengthens compliance and stewardship in marine protected areas,“ he said.

The Herald