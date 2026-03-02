News

Rovos Rail train driver and Namibian colleague die in damaged bridge derailing

The observation car at the back of the train with its open-air balcony.
The accident happened about 285km from Ariamsvlei and the South African border. File picture

A luxury train operated by Rovos Rail derailed in Namibia on Sunday after recent heavy rain in the south of the country damaged a bridge.

The train driver and a Namibian navigator were killed. No other staff or passengers were hurt, the rail operator said.

The accident happened at 4.45am, at Naute, about 285km from Ariamsvlei and the South African border. The train had been travelling south from Windhoek.

“The cause was a washaway of the last span of a bridge resulting in the loss of two locomotives and two utility coaches,” Rovos Rail said. “The automatic brake system stopped the train to prevent further damage.”

Buses were arranged to transport passengers to Upington from where they would be flown to Cape Town.

TransNamib, Namibia’s national rail operator responsible for managing and operating the country’s rail network, said an investigation into the cause of the accident had been launched.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities, and once finalised, key stakeholders will be informed, and appropriate measures will be implemented to prevent any recurrence.”


