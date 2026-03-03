Buli G to shine at ‘A Diva’s Songbook’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Buli G will celebrate International Women’s Day with ‘A Diva’s Songbook’ at Centrestage Baywest Mall

Acclaimed singer and media personality Buli G Ngomane will be looking to deliver a stellar performance at Centrestage Baywest on Sunday with her latest solo production, A Diva’s Songbook, in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The 90-minute matinee promises to be a stirring tribute to some of the most celebrated female voices in music history.

Audiences can expect iconic hits made famous by legends including Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston, all delivered with Buli G’s trademark vocal strength and emotional intensity.

“I have always been given the grand songs to sing, and I relish seeing how audiences respond to them,” Ngomane said.

“My repertoire is drawn from some of the most celebrated singers of all time, so there is no room for an average performance.

“I am bringing my A Game.”

Though she is widely known for corporate performances, Ngomane said the production marked a welcome return to the theatre stage, where she first honed her craft.

Preparation for the demanding set list includes core training and abdominal exercises to ensure she can sustain the powerful notes and soaring octave climbs associated with these divas.

Ngomane’s career began after winning Best Vocalist on the local On the Go Show, leading to roles in Centrestage productions such as Motown Soul Grooving and Sisters!

She has since performed as a soloist with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra and appeared at major arts festivals, including the National Arts Festival in Makhanda and the Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees.

Her portfolio also includes backing vocals for South African artist Nataniel and international touring with a vocal choir.

Joining her on stage will be Tara Jane Stern and Melissa Allison, a former Idols finalist and actress on the television soap Scandal!.

The trio will perform duets in honour of International Women’s Day while comic and drummer Gino Fabbri will also make a guest appearance.

A Diva’s Songbook serves as the second annual fundraiser for the Maranatha Children’s Home.

Tickets cost R180, including snacks, and are available via Quicket. Children under 18 may enter free, limited to one per adult ticket.