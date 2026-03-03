Death toll at Ormonde building collapse rises to 8

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight people died when a building in Ormonde collapsed on Monday.

The death toll from the Ormonde building collapse has risen to eight as Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is expected to visit the site on Tuesday morning.

The search continues for one missing person and emergency services are expected to retrieve another body from within the concrete slabs.

Search operations were called off on Monday night due to concerns about structural instability.

Emergency management teams responded to reports of the building collapse at 2pm on Monday afternoon. The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

Three people were transported to hospital.

