Killings shatter Gqeberha families

Siblings Khensani and Nhlanhla Johnson were gunned down in a merciless attack on Monday night that also left neighbours and brothers Sihle Menemene, 19, and Simamkele, 18, dead

Gunfire ripped through a Kwazakhele home on Monday night, killing two sets of siblings in a merciless attack that has devastated their families and reignited calls for the army to intervene as violent crime spirals out of control.

The victims were later identified as 24-year-old Khensani Johnson and her brother, Nhlanhla, 21, as well as neighbours Sihle Menemene, 19, and his brother Simamkele, 18.

The shooting took place in a back room at the Johnson family home in Tonjeni Street just after 9pm.

Sihle Menemene was one of four people gunned down in Monday night's attack. Sihle's brother Simamkele was also killed (Supplied)

A spate of murders has taken place in Nelson Mandela Bay in recent months, particularly in the townships, leading to growing calls for soldiers to be deployed to clamp down on the scourge.

In December, eight people were gunned down in Walmer Township over a period of three days.

The killings, some mere streets apart, sparked fear and outrage among residents.

Four months earlier, four people were killed in two separate incidents in New Brighton.

When a Herald team arrived at the Johnson home on Tuesday morning, mourners had gathered in prayer.

Gunshot victim Simamkele Menemene (Supplied)

Both families of the victims met to discuss the funeral arrangements.

They believed the assailants gained entry through the unlocked gate and made their way to the back room where the friends were visiting one another.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the motive for the attack had not been established.

Gantana said an extensive manhunt had been launched to track down the killers.

“Police responded to a complaint [of a shooting incident],” she said.

“Upon arrival, police members were met by private security officers who led them to an outside room at the back of the premises.

“There, the bodies of four young victims were discovered.”

She said the victims had all sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

Gantana said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit in Gqeberha had taken over the investigation and was appealing to the public for assistance.

A bereaved relative, who asked not to be identified, is pictured on Tuesday in the back room where the young friends were shot dead (Werner Hills)

A devastated Nandipa Menemene said she had hoped that her nephews would go on to lead successful lives.

“We’re hurt,” Menemene said, adding that she’d had a premonition that something bad was about to happen.

“You know as humans when something is about to happen, we can sometimes feel it,” she said.

“I felt weak the whole day on Monday and Sihle came to me, touched my chin, and said: ‘I love you, auntie.’

“Those were his last words to me.

“He had never done that before.”

She said the brothers had returned from an initiation camp in December.

They had gone through the initiation ritual with Nhlanhla.

Menemene said Sihle worked for a private company while Simamkele was looking to enrol at a higher education institution after passing matric last year.

“He loved cooking and baking,” she said.

“He wanted to be a chef.”

They both matriculated from Loyiso High School, with Sihle finishing school in 2024.

The door leading to the back room in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha, where the gunmen struck (Werner Hills)

At the time of the incident, Menemene said, she was at home and heard multiple gunshots.

“It was so loud, I initially thought the shooting was happening in my own yard.

“I quickly switched off the TV and the lights in the passage.”

She said everything suddenly went quiet until her neighbour, Thembisa Johnson, started screaming, calling out the names of the deceased.

Menemene said she went outside to find that the shootings had occurred at her neighbour’s house.

Her brother, Siyabonga, then went to the Johnson home where he found the deceased in the back room.

“I’m still shocked,” Menemene said.

“Sihle and Simamkele grew up in front of me.

“They were such lovely, disciplined kids.

“They did almost everything together.

“They were always close.

“We never had any issues with them.

“They were serious about life and loved education.”

Menemene said the family had a lot of unanswered questions.

“But what can we do?

“We must leave everything in God’s hands.

“In the meantime, as neighbours, we will continue to support each other.”

Speaking on behalf of the Johnson family, the uncle of Khensani and Nhlanhla, Mthetheleli Ncipa, said they were in the dark about what could have led to the attack.

“What we are assuming now is that someone entered through the gate, which was unlocked, went to the backyard and shot the four of them,” Ncipa said.

He said his niece and nephew were passionate about education and bettering their lives.

Ncipa said he had received the devastating phone call while at his home in KwaMagxaki at about 10pm.

When he arrived at the property early on Tuesday morning, the police had already left and the scene was cleaned up.

He said he then met both grieving families to discuss funeral arrangements, though the exact details had not yet been finalised.

A cousin of the Johnson siblings, Yonela Matiwane, said they had both loved spending time indoors.

“Khensani loved people. They loved being at home,” she said.

Neighbours and community members also expressed their shock and dismay.

One resident said Khensani had recently landed a job and her family had been excited about it.

Another resident said crime was rampant in the city and that the community no longer felt safe.

“The army must be deployed. We can’t live like this any more.

“These days, you can’t even step on someone’s shoe by mistake.

“These youngsters will kill you.

“That’s the life that we live, even us older people.”

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Mondi Sitole on 082-457-2812, call Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or go to their nearest police station.

Tip-offs can be submitted anonymously.

