Police launch manhunt after four killed in Kwazakhele shooting

Four people were killed in a shooting incident in Kwazakhele on Monday night. Stock image

Nelson Mandela Bay police have launched a manhunt for the suspects involved in a shooting that claimed the lives of four young people in Kwazakhele on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said that at about 9.15pm police responded to a complaint in Tonjeni Street.

“Upon arrival, they were met by private security officers who led them to an outside room at the back of the premises, where the bodies of four victims were discovered.

“The deceased have been identified as three males, aged between 18 and 22, and a 24-year-old female. All four sustained multiple gunshot wounds.”

Gantana said the motive for the attack was unknown and no arrests had been made.

“The provincial serious and violent crime unit in Gqeberha has taken over the investigation and is appealing to the public for assistance,” she said.

Anyone with information that can assist in identifying the suspects or establishing a motive is urged to contact Detective Lt-Col Mondi Sitole on 082-457-2812, their nearest police station, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Tip-offs can be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story

