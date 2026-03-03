News

Police special task force intercepts ATM bombing suspects

Seven robbery suspects have been arrested in the North West while allegedly planning to bomb an ATM in the Klerksdorp CBD.

They were intercepted by the special task force and Hawks’ tactical operations management section, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

The arrests of the suspects, aged between 30 and 58, “follows information received about a planned ATM bombing in Klerksdorp. The members acted swiftly and arrested the suspects before committing the crime,” said Mogale.

One rifle, one pistol and explosives were recovered.

The suspects will be charged with:

  • possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition;
  • conspiracy to commit a crime; and
  • possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

