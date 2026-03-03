News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa are back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. Meyiwa was killed in an apparent robbery in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

