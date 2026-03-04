From Kariega to the world: Here comes Lloyiso’s debut album

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kariega-born singer Lloyiso is set to release his first album 'Never Thought I Could Part 1' on Friday

Internationally acclaimed singer Lloyiso is stepping into a defining moment in his career with the release of his debut album Never Thought I Could Part 1 on Friday.

The seven-track project, which has been more than five years in the making, marks a bold and personal chapter for the Kariega-born artist who captured national attention on Idols South Africa in 2015 before carving out his own path in the global music space.

Over the years, Lloyiso (real name Loyiso Gijana) has built a loyal fanbase affectionately known as The Heard, who champion his soulful Afro-pop sounds.

Speaking from Johannesburg, Lloyiso described the album as a declaration of self-belief.

He recently hosted a listening party for it in Brussels, Belgium.

“Some of these songs I did five years ago and there was a lot of ups and downs in my career, starting from Idols SA to where I am right now.

“This album is about overcoming those obstacles and quieting the voices in your head that tell you you’re not able to or not good enough.

“This is about conquering and it’s about triumph.

“It’s about making sure that whatever you do, you do it with your whole heart.

“I’ve put my heart into this album, I’ve put everything into this album,” Lloyiso said.

His songwriting skills, ability to balance deeply personal storytelling while keeping his music relatable and maintaining a strong connection with his fans have made him a household name.

“I’m a Pisces, and one of the attributes of being a Pisces is being empathetic to people’s feelings.

“Once I get into a room, I can feel the energy and I can almost translate that into my own emotion.

“I feel for people, I feel the energy and I can’t help but write something that’s relatable because that’s what I go through.

“I talk about the elephant in the room and the things a lot of people don’t talk about.”

Lloyiso has been crafting a name for himself on the global stage, collaborating with international electropop group Clean Bandit, and performing in the UK, Germany and Belgium, among other countries.

He said it had been incredible experiencing the world as a South African and observing the way people interacted with his music.

“It’s definitely shown me how the rest of the world looks at music and how they take in music, and how they feel about South African music and South African artists.

“There’s this limelight that has come across South African music and amapiano has introduced that sound in a lot of ways.

“Me being there and being a product of a country that’s producing exceptional talent, there’s a certain treatment that I get.

“I’ve been getting a lot of, ‘Oh, you’re from South Africa? Oh, wow. I want to visit South Africa.’

“That speaks to the preconceived idea of who I am based on the music that has gone across the world.

“It’s been such an experience getting into rooms and having that standard, that level of respect coming in.

“It’s opened my eyes in terms of genres.

“The Clean Bandit songs are like house music with EDM (electronic dance music), so it’s opened my eyes to collaborating with other artists and songwriting,” he said.

Lloyiso said he hoped his album resonated with his fans.

“I would say let yourself go. Be present. Take care of your mind, your soul.

“Listen to the music and find what’s missing inside of you.

“I think that the most important thing is that it’s therapy.

“Whenever you feel like you want to take a moment to breathe, listen to the album.

“Listen to the whole catalogue. Listen to every song. Take a moment,” he said.

Lloyiso, who thrilled fans at the Ebubeleni festival in Gqeberha in December, will be performing at the Big Top Arena in Brakpan, east of Johannesburg, on March 28.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald