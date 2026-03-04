Gqeberha friends’ fallout leads to claims of crime and betrayal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The relationship between former Gqeberha friends Kevin Meiring, left, and Mark Smith has broken down after robbery allegations

A friendship spanning two decades has collapsed into allegations of violence, betrayal and robbery, leaving two Gqeberha men facing each other in a criminal case.

What happened at the Salisbury Park home on February 20 is now the subject of a police investigation.

Mark Smith, a 60-year-old used cars dealer, claims vehicles, phones and jewellery were stolen, and that he and his fiancée were viciously attacked.

However, one of the accused in the matter, Kevin Meiring, denies the allegations, claiming he merely wanted to collect two vehicles, which he said belonged to him, from Smith’s Thistle Street property.

He said a fight broke out and that he acted in self-defence.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that a house robbery case was under investigation after four suspects allegedly gained entry to Smith’s residence on the morning of February 20.

“[A man] was allegedly assaulted after which one of the suspects also allegedly held a female victim at knifepoint.

“They [allegedly] took several cellphones, a substantial amount of cash, as well as two vehicles and their registration papers. They then fled the scene.”

Smith alleged the robbers also stole 750g of cheddar cheese from the fridge and the bacon he had just cooked.

Beetge said Meiring, 49, was arrested later the same day as he tried to report a separate case at the Walmer police station.

He appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on February 23, where he was released on R1,000 bail.

Three other suspects are being investigated for house robbery and assault.

Meiring, a single father, denied the allegations.

He said the cars he took belonged to him.

Smith, however, maintained the vehicles were his.

During the incident, Smith sustained six broken ribs and a broken shoulder, for which he was hospitalised.

Smith said he met businessman Meiring, who is 12 years his junior, shortly after moving to Gqeberha in 2005, and that he became his first friend in the city.

Over the next 20 years their friendship grew and they spent much time together.

While Smith grew his various business ventures, his friendship with Meiring took a turn in 2019 when they had a disagreement over a R650,000 deal that reportedly went bad.

Meiring said they managed to put it behind them.

In January 2026, the two went into business together again, this time by purchasing two vehicles on auction with the intent of fixing them up to resell.

The plan was to split the profits.

In separate interviews with the reporter, Smith and Meiring gave contrasting versions.

According to Smith, Meiring gave R165,000 to purchase the two second-hand vehicles through his business account registered at a local auctioneer.

Smith was then responsible for fixing up the vehicles before selling them.

From there, the two agreed to split the profits after Meiring was reimbursed.

Smith said he had found buyers for the vehicles — a VW Polo and a Nissan NP200 bakkie — but instead of the money going into his account, Meiring reportedly wanted the money paid straight to him.

The friends disagreed over who would receive the cash.

Meiring said Smith told him he had sold the vehicles and would pay the money owed to him by February 5.

According to Meiring, however, he never received payment.

Smith said he had wanted to sell the cars himself so that he could guarantee his share of the profits.

After that, Smith apparently blocked Meiring on WhatsApp.

When he could no longer reach him, Meiring went to Smith’s home on February 20 to “collect his two vehicles”.

Smith said he had a buyer who inquired about the Nissan bakkie and asked to view it at his house that same morning.

Smith said he was a little afraid of the large-built man, who was accompanied by a woman, but let them onto his property.

He said as he opened the bonnet for the potential buyer to inspect, he noticed Meiring “charging” down the driveway towards him.

Smith claimed Meiring was accompanied by another friend who is a security guard in East London.

“Next thing I am on my garage floor with Kevin’s hands [allegedly] around my neck.”

Smith said Meiring was almost double his size.

“While he was choking me, I was screaming, ‘Kevin, we are friends’.”

Smith said Meiring allegedly threatened to kill him and then body-slammed him to the ground.

“He [allegedly] jumped on top of me and strangled me again.”

He said he targeted Meiring’s groin area and managed to roll out from under him.

“But I couldn’t fight. My ribs were broken and my shoulder was snapped. I lay on the ground, begging Kevin to stop.

“But he [allegedly] kept smacking and kicking me.”

According to Meiring, he was simply defending himself against Smith.

“I just wanted my cars back.”

Meiring agreed that he arrived at Smith’s house while he was showing the bakkie to a potential buyer.

Smith, however, believes the so-called buyer was sent to his house by Meiring to allegedly help him “rob the house and steal the cars”.

The identity of the “buyer” is known to The Herald but cannot be named at this stage as it forms part of the police probe.

The man, now wanted for questioning, was recently released from prison after pleading guilty to murder in 2010.

Meiring said when he arrived at Smith’s house, the man in question was already there, and he had nothing to do with it. He said he did not even know him.

Meiring said it was Smith who attacked him first.

“He took a swing at me and pushed me, so I pushed back and he fell. I put my knee on his back to restrain him.

“I didn’t punch Mark. He fell back against the wall.

“I asked him not to make it difficult. I just wanted my cars and the paperwork.”

Meiring said at some point Smith’s fiancée, Christine Warren, came out the house carrying the registration papers and the keys to the vehicles.

Meiring said he later witnessed the Polo being reversed out the driveway, but did not know who was driving.

“My girlfriend’s son’s motorbike was in Mark’s garage so we wanted to load that onto the bakkie too.

“I let Mark go and he took a second swing at me while the bakkie was being taken out. So I pinned him down to the ground with my knee.

“He is older and smaller than me. If I wanted to hurt him, I would have.

“I let him go a second time and he went into the garage and [allegedly] swung a piece of wood at me.

“Christine stepped between us. Mark fell against the wall and Christine tripped over him.”

Meiring said the fight ended there and he loaded the motorbike onto the bakkie and left.

Smith, however, said while Meiring and his friend were allegedly assaulting him, the purported buyer stormed into the house and attacked his fiancée.

He said he did not know what was happening inside the house at the time.

“I only realised she had been attacked when the [big man] pulled her out the house by her hair.

“I watched him [allegedly] slam her head against the wall repeatedly.”

He said the man [allegedly] held his fiancée at knifepoint as he dragged her back into the house and demanded her jewellery.

Smith said the man had already taken their cellphones and helped himself to the block of cheese.

“We had a pack of bacon that had just finished cooking, my favourite. They stole the bacon out the frying pan.”

Smith became emotional as he described seeing his fiancée being attacked.

“Christine is such a gentle soul; she didn’t deserve this.”

Smith said after the group left the house, he and Warren lay huddled together on the garage floor. She was terrified.

“The big guy came back into the garage and [allegedly] took four BMW mag wheels and loaded them onto the bakkie with the bike.”

Meiring said the man wanted to help him with the vehicles after witnessing the altercation, “so he offered to drive the bakkie to my house”.

“Afterwards, I dropped him off in Korsten, where my Polo was.”

Meiring said he then drove to the police station to report a case against Smith, but he was instead arrested for assault.

Still fearing for her life, Warren has, meanwhile, temporarily moved into a friend’s home.

“I haven’t been back to the house. That big guy threatened us. The cops apparently can’t find him.”

The vehicles which sparked the altercation are currently being stored at the SAPS vehicle pound.

