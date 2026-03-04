International performer focuses on Eastern Cape heritage in dance festival

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dancer Mninawa Mangweni will host the inaugural Eastern Cape Dance Festival from Wednesday to Sunday.

After travelling the world spreading the heritage and culture of the Xhosa people, multi-award-winning dancer Mninawa Mangweni will return home to host the inaugural Eastern Cape Dance Festival.

Artists from Nelson Mandela Bay, Alfred Nzo, Amathole, Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, OR Tambo, Sarah Baartman and Buffalo City will perform in the festival, running from Wednesday to Sunday.

Qhama Africa will partner with the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) and Artistic Journeys International (USA) to host the occasion.

In addition to the headline event, the festival will feature the Ubuntu Youth Arts Festival.

Qhama Africa founder Mangweni said the theme for the festival was “Ubuntu: I am because”, and would be a celebration of dance, music, theatre, spoken word, visual arts, culture and artistic excellence.

“This year’s festival is extra special as it features the Ubuntu Youth Arts Festival from Wednesday to Friday at the Mendi Art Centre,” Mangweni said.

“It’s a dynamic three-day celebration that kicks off the week with youth competition, international collaboration and hands-on workshops.”

He said following the youth festival, the Eastern Cape Dance Festival would continue from Friday to Sunday at the MBTC with district performances, dance masterclasses and the premiere of Ingxubakaxaka (The Problem), produced by Phumlani Nyanga.

“Together, these events create a celebration where emerging artists and established professionals share the stage, honouring the transformative power of the performing arts and the spirit of ubuntu that unites us all,” Mangweni said.

He said he wanted to provide a platform for dancers across the province and make locals proud to have a festival of such a nature.

“I have travelled internationally where I got to see a number of international festivals that focused on the indigenous cultures from different parts of the world.

“The festival will mostly focus on our culture, because I want us to be proud of our culture as the Eastern Cape.

“In the future, I want to invite other countries to come to see our beautiful culture and participate in the festival.”

One of the things that made the province unique and appealing to every country he had visited was the rich culture of the region, he said.

“As a people in the province, we are still a people that value our culture.

“What I realised in my international tours was that some of the countries had lost their culture.

“Culture is like a foundation for us; without it you are like a headless chicken with no direction. Culture even tells you which diet you can have.

“I also learnt that culture works in partnership with tourism; the artists then share the beauty of the tourist attractions of the area.

“I already have international artists who want to come to showcase their cultures in the metro, because with the backing of funders, I want this to become an international festival.”

Tickets for the festival are available online on Webtickets. Single tickets cost R100, and R50 for students and pensioners.