Macpherson flags systemic failures after nine die in Ormonde building collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MPs slam ‘culture of cutting corners’ after nine workers were killed when a Joburg building collapsed.

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson has ordered an investigation into the deadly partial building collapse in Ormonde, Johannesburg, warning that repeated incidents point to possible systemic failures in the regulation and enforcement of building standards.

Nine construction workers died when the structure caved in on Monday — the third building collapse in the past three months.

Macpherson, who visited the site on Tuesday with emergency services, conveyed his “deepest condolences” to the families of the deceased and those injured. He said buildings “are not meant to collapse” and that serious failures must have led to the tragedy.

“We should never normalise the collapse of any building,” he said, adding that the findings of the investigation would be made public and action would be taken against anyone found to be complicit.

The minister confirmed that the Council for the Built Environment, which regulates professionals in the sector, will investigate whether professional negligence, misconduct or contraventions of mandatory standards played a role. He also plans to expedite engagements with the minister of human settlements to review regulatory oversight nationally.

“Repeated building collapses point to deeper structural issues that must be urgently reviewed to improve building safety and construction oversight,” Macpherson said. He stressed that as the government works to boost infrastructure development, it must do so in an environment where construction can be trusted and loss of life avoided.

It is heartbreaking to lose workers in this manner. These were not just labourers on a site; they were fathers, brothers, uncles and sons. They are breadwinners — Carol Phiri, portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure chair

Meanwhile, the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on public works and infrastructure, Carol Phiri, described the deaths as “devastating and unacceptable”.

“It is heartbreaking to lose workers in this manner. These were not just labourers on a site; they were fathers, brothers, uncles and sons. They are breadwinners,” Phiri said.

She raised concerns about safety compliance and negligence in the construction sector, saying repeated deaths indicate weak enforcement, poor oversight and a culture of cutting corners.

“We cannot allow human lives to be lost because of greed and reckless behavior. This tragedy could have been prevented,” she said, adding that compliance with building regulations and municipal bylaws is “a matter of life and death”.

Phiri called on the City of Johannesburg, led by Mayor Dada Morero, to exercise decisive leadership to ensure strict compliance in the built-environment sector. “Developers cannot continue to put profits before people,” she said, emphasising that every worker, whether local or foreign, had the right to return home safely.

Musa Shangase, president of Construction Alliance South Africa, said the organisation stood ready to co-operate with authorities and engage constructively with stakeholders to strengthen safety protocols and oversight mechanisms.

“We remain committed to advancing a culture of safety, professionalism and integrity within South Africa’s construction industry,” Shangase said.

TimesLIVE