Sri Lanka rescues 30 people on board distressed Iranian ship, foreign minister says

The Sri Lankan military has rescued at least 30 people on board a sinking Iranian ship near Sri Lankan waters on Wednesday, the country’s foreign minister told parliament.

The Sri Lankan navy dispatched a rescue mission after a distress call from the Iranian ship, a defence ministry spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.

Foreign minister Vijitha Herath did not give further details but said Sri Lanka would take appropriate action.

Local media reported the ship reported distress off the coast of Galle in the southern part of the country, and the injured had been admitted to a hospital in Galle.