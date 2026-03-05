'ABBA Party' brings disco dreams back to the Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tarryn Light is the face behind the the ABBA Party on Friday

Nelson Mandela Bay residents will have the opportunity to transport themselves into a world of Bohemian fantasies and disco dreams at the ABBA Party at Elements on Friday.

The event founder, Tarryn Light of Tarryn Light Productions, will presenting the show and said it had drastically grown in popularity since its introduction in 2025.

“People enjoyed the ABBA Party so much, they asked us to host it again and again and again,” Light said.

“A lot of people enjoy it from different ages.

“They enjoy the music. When we started off hosting the party, we hosted about 12 shows; we had about 45 people in the first show, but the last one had about 400 people.

“People can expect to hear some of their fan favourites like Dancing Queen and everyone loves to go down to their Mama Mia.

“The evening is kind of like a tribute, but also about having fun; the genre Abba music resonates with a lot of people in this town.”

She said people could expect high-energy performances, sparkling costumes and all the classic moves that would have one feeling like you are at an authentic Abba concert.

Light encouraged people to dress up in an Abba theme and to prepare to be teleported to the ’70s.

The show will have Light, Kelly le Roux and JD Mulder on vocals, Ashleigh Maling-Nel as the first dancer and Casey-Lynn as the second dancer.

Tickets for the show at Elements on Plot 74, Farm, 10 Wyndomayne Road are available online on Quicket from R100.

Due to bad weather forecasted, Light said that they had to cancel the Moulin Rouge show that was meant to be held on Saturday.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald