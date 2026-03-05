Bay2Bush fair aims to promote Eastern Cape tourism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Whether you are in food and beverage, craft, adventure tourism, logistics, wellness, decor, or beyond — the From Bay2Bush fair is an ideal platform to connect, collaborate and grow.

In an effort to bring all key bodies in the hospitality and tourism field under one roof, the first three-day “From Bay2Bush” hospitality fair will take centrestage at the Tramsways Building from Thursday to Saturday.

Eastern Cape-based Bay2Bush is a company that was started by co-partners Melanie Lucas and Samantha Dunlop.

Lucas said they started the business to revive tourism and business in the Eastern Cape by linking everyone on one platform.

This saw them reach out to several hotels, bed and breakfast, golf clubs, guest houses, lodges as well as suppliers, service providers and tourism stakeholders from across the province.

“Bay2Bush has been created as a platform to support, connect and strengthen the hospitality and tourism sector in the Eastern Cape.

“Bringing together accommodation providers, suppliers, service professionals and industry leaders under one roof.

“We have a panel of speakers throughout the fair holding various discussions on tourism and upcoming events,” Lucas said.

Lucas said the sessions were designed to deliver real, actionable value that members could take back into their businesses.

Dunlop said that over the three days, Bay2Bush would also host a strong lineup of industry panelists and speakers, offering practical insights into:

Hospitality and tourism trends;

Business resilience and sustainability;

Wellness, leadership and performance in service-driven environments;

Networking opportunities with key players in tourism;

Delegates (national and international) that will bring potential investors to the Bay; and

A shared vision of positioning the province as the destination of choice and not just a drive through.

“We would love to extend an exclusive discounted exhibitor rate.

“Enabling them to showcase their accommodation offerings to a targeted hospitality audience.

“Increase visibility within the local and regional tourism market.

“Engage directly with suppliers, partners, and fellow industry stakeholders,” Dunlop said.

People can book on bay2bush.com to be part of the fair.

Gqeberha Metro, Bed and Breakfast Association chair Shena Wilmot said events in the metro were essential.

“Both events that are more of a general nature, bringing artists, sports etc to the city, but also events for the industry as these bring knowledge and help to businesses.

“Things have not been great in hospitality this year. We, as a city, are still trying to get back to pre-Covid numbers,” Wilmot said.

