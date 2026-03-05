Kwanokuthula Clinic opens weekends, easing community burden

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Kwanokuthula Clinic will now be open on weekends, much to the relief of residents in the area.

This comes after multiple complaints from the distressed community of having to travel all the way to Knysna when they fall ill or to collect medication on the weekends when they are free. ​

Southern Cape health department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira said the department acknowledged the need for after-hours medical services for public healthcare patients in the Bitou region.

“This request has not gone unnoticed and we are glad to be able to accommodate our clients starting this Saturday.”

She said the Kwanokuthula Community Day Centre would be open from 8am-2pm.

“The clinic offers primary healthcare services so it is important to note that this is a nurse-driven service and that emergencies, especially life-threatening healthcare services, should still be presented at Knysna Hospital,” she said.

“These additional Saturdays are also an opportunity for patients to collect their chronic medicine should it be in their week.”

ActionSA regional chair Patrick Fepiwe said the party had assisted in ensuring the health needs of the community had been met.

“ActionSA in the Southern Cape is proud to announce a significant service delivery victory for the people of Bitou — the official implementation of weekend operating hours at the Kwanokuthula Clinic,“ he said.

“​For too long, the residents of Kwanokuthula and surrounding areas have faced the harrowing reality of falling ill on a Saturday or Sunday, only to find their local primary healthcare facility shuttered.

“This forced the poor suffering masses of our community to choose between costly private transport to distant hospitals or to wait until Monday for life-saving medical attention.

“​Responding to the desperate cries of community members, ActionSA took a stand.“

Kwanokuthula resident Ntombekhaya Nofelele, 58, said the previous operating hours of the clinic created an issue for locals, with people forced to go to Knysna on weekends for minor injuries.

“Health needs to increase weekly hours and employ more staff members; they also need to build a hospital in Plettenberg Bay that will serve the community,” she said.

