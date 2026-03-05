More than 25,000 VW Polo Vivo recalled for possible handbrake failure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Drivers of the VW Polo Vivos manufactured in 2025 have been warned to have the handbreaks checked for possible issues. File photo.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has warned drivers of VW Polo Vivo manufactured in 2025 to have their cars checked for possible handbrake problems.

The NCC made the announcement on Thursday following a notification by the manufacturer.

The 25,729 affected vehicles were manufactured between February 2025 and February this year.

“VW has informed the NCC that the rivet height on the handbrake lever fitted to the affected vehicles may be outside the required specification. If the rivet height is out of specification, the handbrake may not engage properly or could, in rare cases, disengage unexpectedly. This may pose a safety risk, particularly when the vehicle is parked on an incline,” said the NCC.

The commission further advised owners of the affected vehicles to take the following precautionary measures until the vehicle has been inspected and repaired:

Ensure that the vehicle is parked with additional precaution, such as selecting first gear for manual vehicles or “P” for automatic models, as specified in the owner’s manual.

Do not park the vehicle on any slope (uphill or downhill) until the inspection and any required repairs have been completed.

The NCC said it is monitoring this recall closely to ensure full compliance with the Consumer Protection Act and to safeguard consumer rights.

“Given the high potential risks of the defect, owners of affected vehicles are urged to immediately get their vehicles to any authorised VW dealership for inspection. Any inspection and associated repairs will be done at no cost to the vehicle owners,” said acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu.

Sowetan