Outcry over Nelson Mandela Bay metro’s plan to redirect library renovation budget

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The interior of the central chamber in the Main Library

Book lovers, historians, the ward councillor and opposition parties are up in arms over the metro’s plan to redirect money to other projects from the almost R14m budgeted to tackle the long-delayed renovation of the Main Library.

If the metro’s plan is approved at a council meeting on Wednesday, where the adjustment budget is expected to be tabled, this will be the sixth year in a row that the budget earmarked for renovations has been redirected.

At the heart of the furore is the Victorian Gothic building on Govan Mbeki Avenue, in Gqeberha’s inner-city suburb of Central.

Dating back to 1848, it features stained-glass windows, a spiral Shakespearean interior balcony, shelves bulging with books, historic documents and other literary artefacts, a prized Africa section and a study room with a bank of computers.

Main Library Friends chair Graham Taylor said there were an estimated 5,000 mostly disadvantaged students living in Central.

Part of the ceiling of the Main Library, which dates back to 1848 (Werner Hills)

“Until 2014, when the library was first closed for repairs, it offered them the perfect study venue.

“For that reason alone, we need to repair the problems and get it reopened.”

He said the library also offered immense value to anyone interested in history and research and even played a role in tourism, as evidenced by the remarkable success of the tours led by the Main Library Friends.

“The tours, which we undertake in collaboration with the metro, the Historical Society of PE and others, position the Main Library at the centre of Gqeberha’s rich maritime history, from pre-colonial times to the modern day.”

In a February 11 letter to the sports recreation, arts and culture department (Srac), Taylor said Main Library Friends was concerned about the “shifting goalposts” affecting the long-delayed renovation project.

“It retards the development of the Main Library as the iconic inspiration for the city.

“As tour visitor numbers demonstrate, our efforts are supported by the public for their potential to drive positive change in socio-economic development in the historic heart of Gqeberha.“

Having received no reply from the department, he wrote on February 21 to acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo, requesting information on whether the renovation budget was again to be redirected.

Taylor, who is also chair of the Historical Society, said he had received no reply from the city manager.

“If the situation does not change in the next month, we will be taking to the streets.”

A statue of Queen Victoria stands outside the front of the Main Library in Govan Mbeki Avenue Picture Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

Terri Stander, the DA’s Ward 5 councillor, whose ward the library is located in, has spent the past six years campaigning alongside other key stakeholders for the completion of its restoration.

Stander said the first phase focused on roof repairs and was finished in 2019.

“The second phase is supposed to raise the balconies, repair the fire sprinklers, renovate the toilets, install new air conditioning and get the book lending system operating again.

“Phase two also includes overhauling the electrical system, which currently relies on a few overloaded plug points, and resealing the roof, which has started leaking again.”

She said each year, money was budgeted for renovation.

“But each year the budget was redirected or rolled over.”

She said the situation looked positive in October last year when it was confirmed that procurement of a service provider had been completed.

Only the bid adjudication committee appraisal was needed before awarding the contract.

However, the matter seemed to stutter to a halt.

This was confirmed when she opened her council agenda on February 25.

“I was flabbergasted.

“Why was the procurement process not finalised so the project could get underway at the start of this year?

“This money was budgeted for the Main Library renovation through the IDP [integrated development plan] process, which hinges on community consultation.

“It was in fact R15.7m when it first appeared in the capital budget. Now it has been mysteriously reduced to R13.95m and unilaterally redirected away from what the community identified as a crucial need. That makes me mad.”

She said when she put questions to Srac, she was told the department was concerned it would not be able to spend the money in time before the end of the financial year.

“But this is an internal budget. It’s not funding that will be taken away, so that argument makes no sense.

“Considering that the percentage of children who can ‘read for understanding’ in SA is among the lowest in the world, we have to do better. It is a constitutional obligation to ensure children have access to education – and supporting institutions like libraries, specifically.”

She said Srac had confirmed at a budget adjustment briefing on Monday that it would be pushing through on the matter.

“They said they will be redirecting R13.95m.

“I pleaded with them to at least, in the meantime, allocate enough to fix the fire sprinkler system and the roof leak. Things don’t look good, but I am hoping for the best when the matter comes to council for a decision tomorrow.”

Main Library Friends chair Graham Taylor on Wednesday described the renovations that need to be done to allow the library to open to the public, and his organisation's frustration that the budget to do this has been continuously redirected to other projects Pictured here: Taylor is pictured here in the Africana section of the library where a section of the ceiling collapsed Picture Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

FF+ councillor Bill Harington said the situation was unacceptable.

“For the sixth consecutive year, funds originally earmarked for the restoration and securing of the Port Elizabeth Main Library in Central are once again being shifted.

“The original R13.95m allocated to the library is now being redirected to upgrades of Newton Park Swimming Pool, Rosedale Swimming Pool [in Kariega], Middle Pool and Kings Beach baby pool, as well as Wolfson Stadium [in Kwazakhele].

“It is also being redirected to the procurement of laptops and computer equipment for the SRAC [sports, recreation, arts and culture] directorate, to the value of R500,000.

“The VF Plus has highlighted that these are all newly earmarked projects that have never previously come before council.”

Harington said his party had made it clear that the council must first approve or reject any proposed upgrades before they were included under the banner of a draft adjustment budget.

“Attempts to introduce capital projects without proper oversight will not go unchallenged.”

The Main Library contains a treasure trove of books, historic documents, maps and other artefacts (Werner )

He said the FF+ would demand answers from the coalition and acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo.

“How can R500,000 be justified for computers while a historic public library, declared a national monument in 1973 and serving residents since 1902, continues to be neglected?”

He said the library was not just a building.

“It is a heritage landmark and a vital study and reading space for students and residents. It remains the only South African library building of its era still in use, a symbol of our city’s educational and cultural legacy. We cannot stand by while it is sidelined yet again.

“If all contractors and processes are in place, as indicated to us, then why the continued delays?

“The pattern raises serious concerns about priorities and possible political motives.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya did not respond to questions by the time of publication.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald