Sanitary care campaign benefits Missionvale Primary pupils

Missionvale Primary School pupils received sanitary pad packs recently as part of the Engen 2026 Menstrual Care Campaign.

A desperately needed intervention has reinstilled dignity to 100 Missionvale Primary School pupils through the recently launched Engen 2026 Menstrual Care Campaign.

The campaign saw the pupils each receive reusable sanitary pad packs designed to provide long-term support and ensure that menstruation does not stand in the way of their education.

The activation on February 25, held in partnership with local Engen Millennium dealer Louise Peo, delivered the sanitary pad packs to the group of grateful pupils.

“I’ve seen firsthand how easily young girls fall behind when they lack basic menstrual products,” Peo said.

“By providing practical support and education we are helping these learners feel confident and prepared to attend school every day.”

Through its partnership with Palesa Pads, Engen donated the packs that included a range of reusable pads suited to different needs, along with a practical cleaning kit to ensure safe, hygienic and sustainable use.

The pupils also received menstrual health education material to help break stigma and encourage open and informed conversations.

The pads can be used for up to five years, offering a sustainable, safe and non-toxic alternative to disposable products and effectively supporting the pupils throughout their high school years.

Engen CSI manager Olwethu Mdabula said access to menstrual care was not a luxury but essential.

“When girls are forced to miss school due to period poverty, it impacts their confidence, academic progress and long-term opportunities,” Mdabula said.

“Today’s activation at Missionvale Primary is part of our broader commitment to ensuring that young women can stay in school and thrive.”

The Gqeberha activation forms part of a national rollout, which is expected to reach about 800 pupils across multiple provinces.

Sherie de Wet, founder of Palesa Pads, said by providing reusable solutions and education, the campaign addressed both the practical and social barriers that pupils faced.

“Our pads are hygienic, safe and designed to restore dignity,” she said.

“When girls don’t have to worry about how they’ll manage their next period, they show up differently, with confidence, focus and pride.”

