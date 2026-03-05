Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comedian and actor Soli Philander has died of cancer at the age of 65.

Actor, television presenter and comedian Soli Philander has died of cancer at the age of 65.

Sports, art and culture minister Gayton McKenzie led tributes to the well-known entertainer from Elsies River in Cape Town, saying he “brought laughter, insight and warmth to audiences everywhere in our country”.

“Whether performing on stage, presenting on television or sharing his always-ready humour through radio and public speaking, he possessed the rare gift of making people laugh by reminding us of who we are,” said the minister.

“His work as a comedian and storyteller drew deeply from the communities of the Cape Flats, giving voice to everyday experiences with wit, honesty and compassion.”

Born Silamour Philander on January 19 1961, he performed on stage at The Space Theatre and Baxter in Cape Town. He also did children’s educational theatre and wrote several plays which he directed and acted in.

He became a household name through his work on television programmes such as Liriekeraai and the South African edition of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, where his natural wit and charm made him a household name.

He was “a respected stage performer and writer whose work in theatre helped shape contemporary South African storytelling”, said Gayton.

He appeared in film and television productions including Arendsvlei, Dias Santana, Hooten & the Lady, Devil’s Peak, and The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island.

“What made Soli Philander special was not just that he had obvious talent, but that he used it in such a unique way. His humour carried the rhythms, languages and spirit of the Western Cape, and through it he helped bring the stories of ordinary South Africans into the national conversation.

“Artists like Soli play an essential role in our democracy. They help us reflect on our society, find common ground, and remind us of our shared humanity. Through his charm and storytelling, Soli did it with grace and generosity every time.”

Friend Chris de Villiers said while Soli was a titan on the stage, “to those of us lucky enough to know him behind the curtain, he was so much more”.

“He was a man of immense spirit who, even while silently navigating his own struggles to keep the lights burning, never let his shadows dim the light he provided for others.

​“His soul was defined by an incredible, quiet charitableness. He gave of himself tirelessly, often when he had the least to give, proving his heart was his greatest resource. While South Africa mourns a legend who left an indelible mark on our culture, his friends and family mourn a man whose impact on our lives was even greater,” Chris said.

Soli is survived by four children: his two sons and two daughters. He also fostered a daughter with ex-wife Toni.

TimesLIVE