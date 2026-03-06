Artist’s murder case postponed due to Valkenberg Hospital bed shortage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murder accused Bevan van Druten appears in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate's court on Friday, where his murder case was postponed

With no bed available for murder accused Plett man Bevan van Druten to undergo psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town, his court case was again postponed on Friday.

Van Druten​, accused of killing his girlfriend, Nicky van Heerden, remains in custody.

After a brief appearance in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court, the matter was postponed to April 7 in the hope that a hospital bed will become available so that he can be assessed for the state to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

The prosecution and defence had previously agreed to the psychiatric assessment as per the recommendations of the district surgeon. Magistrate Stephen Laurence then made it an order of the court.

​On Friday state prosecutor Cameron Roode said Valkenberg Hospital did not currently have capacity to accommodate Van Druten.

​Van Druten, 53, faces a schedule 6 offence of murder. The state previously indicated it was opposed to bail due to the seriousness of the charges, which include domestic violence.

​The well-known Garden Route artist and sculptor is accused of murdering the 54-year-old former Plettenberg Bay detective in January. The two had recently become romantically involved.

After reports of hearing a woman screaming, Van Heerden’s body was found at Rivertides near Keurbooms Beach on January 18, next to Van Druten’s abandoned vehicle. Van Druten was later arrested not far from where Van Heerden’s body and his bakkie were found.

​Activists in the Garden Route district have been vocal about Van Druten’s alleged past violent behaviour, calling for bail to be denied. According to activist Victoria Rowe, several women had allegedly obtained protection orders against him.

