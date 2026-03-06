Folklore Festival expands with six-city tour for artists

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dumza Maswana will speak at the Industry Day in the Gqeberha leg of the multi-city Folklore Festival. From left are Nohombile Maputi, Orgaman Nketyana, Maswana, Nohombile Tyuwa and Nowanda Tyuwa.

Story audio is generated using AI

Six cities in six weeks, with the simple aim of unlocking SA’s artistic flare and potential — and Gqeberha is among the cities that have made the cut to host the annual Folklore Festival.

The festival organisers recently announced the launch of the fifth edition of their fringe shows geared toward artist development and exposure across multiple disciplines of the arts.

The festival will kick off on Friday in Durban, and then heads to Gqeberha on March 13, before moving to Johannesburg on March 20, with Cape Town on March 25, Pretoria on April 2, and Polokwane on April 9.

Applications for the 2026 showcase are now open across all six cities and the Gqeberha deadline is Sunday at midnight.

The festival prides itself in contemporary and indigenous folk narrative towards intergenerational dialogue to connect across ages and demographics.

The event’s main stage lineup features the legendary Mahotella Queens, Afro Jazz pianist Andile Yenana, Buhlebendalo, Zawadi Yamungi, Jabulile Majola and more.

The festival is supported by the National Arts Council, produced by Bupila as well as the Folklore Community, and is aiming to leave a creative legacy under theme of #KINFOLK.

Founder and festival curator Pilani Bubu said the national expansion was about access that felt tangible.

“Folklore has always been about building community with the Fringe Festival; we are meeting artists where they are,” Bubu said.

“#KINFOLK is about recognising that our stories are rooted in place and people.

“We want to form sustainable long-term relationships in the region and for artists to stay plugged into our community for knowledge, connections and a clearer sense of how to build sustainable careers.

“The Folklore Festival Fringe 2026 is calling all musicians, poets, filmmakers and dancers working within indigenous, fusion and contemporary folk forms to apply through the Open Call in their respective provinces.”

He said the selected artists would be reviewed by a jury and be eligible for selection for the Folklore Community Management and Booking Agency being launched at the end of the roadshows.

Bubu said festivals were about visibility and ensuring that regional voices were not sidelined, but central to the country’s cultural story.

Each stop in this year’s national roadshow will bring learning and live performances.

During the day, artists will engage in industry conversations that unpack practical topics such as bookings, independent production, publishing and distribution.

In the evening, four emerging regional artists will take to the stage across music, poetry, film and dance performances.

An invited panel of industry professionals will provide real-time feedback, while curated networking sessions will open doors for collaboration and future opportunity.

In addition, Bupila, the festival producers, are working alongside the National Employment Facility for Creative Industries in SA (NEFCISA), facilitated by The Music in Africa Foundation as a host organisation, to build a national work placement programme supported by the Industrial Development Corporation’s social employment fund.

“The programme is designed to connect at least 1,000 young creatives (participants) with host organisations across SA for a minimum of 10 months, creating meaningful employment while strengthening the capacity of the sector,” Bubu said.

“NEFCISA focuses on three key themes — community and public art, digital inclusion and youth support and recreation.

“This work readiness programme promises that industry days will not only be inspirational, but also practical, equipping creatives with the confidence and readiness to step into the real opportunities while fostering long-term growth.”

Confirmed speakers for Industry Day in Gqeberha are multi-award-winning musician Dumza Maswana and Jermaine Charles, with Siba Sarabi as the headline performer for the Industry Nights.

Artists can go on www.folklorecommunity.com to apply.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald