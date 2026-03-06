Greenville Primary triumphs in interschool darts competition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Despite being plagued by vandalism, theft and a school building barely holding onto its hinges, Greenville Primary School’s darts team managed to hit the bullseye and take top honours in a recent interschools competition.

Since the start of the academic year, Greenville Primary has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, which saw parents marching to the department of education to list their grievances.

The group said they had received a satisfactory response, with a department delegation visiting the school shortly thereafter with the promise of fixing it.

But when the darts team won last week’s competition, all their problems momentarily subsided.

Coach of the school’s three teams that entered, John van Vuuren, said it was remarkable how composed the players had been.

“Four primary schools competed in the competition — Strelitzia, Kleinskool, Parkside, and us.

“We entered three teams and at the end of the day it was our first and second team who played against each other in the final, with our first team taking the honours.

“The third team played equally well if you take into consideration that they had been together for only three weeks prior to the competition.”

He said Greenville’s players also recently played against Westville Senior Secondary and St Thomas Senior Secondary, winning one game and drawing the latter.

“What makes me so extra proud is that last year’s grade 7 players that went to Chatty High are carrying the flag high there in darts.”

Greenville school governing body chair Karen Bowers said the success of the school’s darts players was inspirational.

“There are less than 200 learners at the school, but it goes to show you don’t need big numbers to achieve things.

“We have a firm belief that Greenville Primary will be restored to its former glory.

“Things will get better. It is just a matter of time.

“The learners that are here are so eager to make the most of their studies and it shows in their extra-mural activities.

“We will cling to the fact that there is a better tomorrow.”

Astron Energy Bloemendal, which sponsors Greenville’s darts teams, said it was proud to be associated with the school.

“We hope to be there for the school in the long-term. They really need a lot of help,” company representative Bianca Lentoor said.

“The achievement of the darts teams is great, because the school really needs the hype.

“There is a positive vibe among the children and it can only lead to exciting things.”

First team captain and grade 7 pupil, Seth Plaatjies, said being involved in darts was exciting and motivated pupils to attend school.

