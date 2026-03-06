Samsung Innovation Campus turns dreams into reality for Free State students

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From the classroom to real-world innovation: Samsung is equipping Free State youth with the skills to thrive in a digital world.

In celebration of three years of partnership, a recent graduation ceremony highlighted the achievements of 34 students from the Central University of Technology (CUT).

The event showcased the vital role played by the Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme in fostering innovation and critical skills development among Free State’s youth and SA as a whole.

In particular, this graduation was the perfect time to recognise the successful partnership between CUT and Samsung Electronics over the past three years.

The event shone a spotlight on how the SIC programme has empowered CUT students with cutting-edge Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills that can significantly boost employability in the country’s technology sector.

I extend our sincere appreciation to Samsung for its steadfast commitment to youth empowerment and digital transformation — Prof Samson Mashele, CUT Deputy Vice-Chancellor

The main focus of this SIC programme in collaboration with CUT has been improving employment opportunities — a much-needed approach in a province that is full of potential, but is placed among the most affected when it comes to unemployment numbers in SA.

This three-year milestone began with a memorandum of agreement signed in November 2022 — making CUT the second institution in SA to host the SIC programme.

Over the past three years, this collaboration has focused on training CUT students in artificial intelligence, coding and programming.

Additionally, the curriculum focus of the SIC programme at CUT has combined both theoretical learning with practical applications and capstone projects to prepare students for real-world technology challenges.

Prof Samson Mashele, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Engagement, expressed gratitude to Samsung, saying SIC was more than just a corporate initiative; it was an “investment in human potential”.

“On behalf of the Central University of Technology, I extend our sincere appreciation to Samsung for its steadfast commitment to youth empowerment and digital transformation,” he said.

Through this partnership, he said, critical 4IR capabilities in coding, AI and emerging technologies were no longer abstract concepts; they were lived competencies within the student community.

“To the leadership of Samsung SA, thank you for walking this journey with us since the launch of the CUT Samsung Innovation Campus in 2022.

“Your confidence in this institution and in our students affirms that meaningful public–private collaboration can reshape the talent pipeline of our country. Let us remember that today is not an endpoint. It is a threshold.”

He said the certificates handed over were not conclusions —they were commissions. “They commission you, our graduates, to lead in the digital economy, to create solutions for our communities, and to ensure that Africa does not merely consume technology but shapes it.”

The first cohort of the SIC programme was a group of 20 CUT students who graduated in August 2023 — having specialised in AI as well as coding and programming in Python.

Its expanded success was evident in September 2024 — when 46 students graduated across two groups: 20 in AI and 26 in Python programming.

And then last year the programme showcased its impact even further when it reached a total of 84 graduates.

Lefa Makgato, corporate social responsibility manager for Samsung Electronics in SA, said: “We are pleased to see another group ... graduate from one of the country’s most impactful technology programmes.

“This SIC programme highlights the role that our company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives have played in the development of 4IR skills in the country’s youth, which in turn contributes to the advancement of local underprivileged communities,” said Makgato.

Other remarkable milestones the SIC-CUT partnership had realised included how it had prioritised gender representation, achieving 52% female representation in recent graduating cohorts.

For Samsung, this SIC programme is evidence of the company’s track record of supporting education-related initiatives that not only prioritise gender inclusivity, but boost employment opportunities and foster innovation through technology-focused initiatives.

We are thrilled to see how this strategic partnership has enabled a significant number of this province’s youth to secure permanent employment in the local market — Lefa Makgato, Samsung

Makgato said Samsung was happy with the number of beneficiaries whose lives had been touched by this programme, coupled by the essential skills these students had now acquired over the past three years.

“This experience has not only prepared them for the demands of the modern tech industry, but has also turned them into a group of eligible young professionals.

“As a company, we are also more than thrilled to see how this strategic partnership has enabled a significant number of this province’s youth to secure permanent employment in the local market,” she said.

