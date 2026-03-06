Scores of prizes up for grabs in The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gelvandale High School pupils Lyle Joel, Qhamasande Cetywayo, Laurenay Cooper and Zeenat Dolley are getting ready for the 2026 edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz. With them is longstanding event partner, Axxess general manager Dale Moulton, and The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters

Excitement is building as preparations gather pace for the 2026 Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz — and the substantial prize pool is giving pupils even more incentive to get involved.

The popular annual competition, won in 2025 by Theodor Herzl High School, does more than celebrate academic excellence: it nurtures a culture of reading, sharpens general knowledge and rewards quick thinking, all within a lively competition format.

With entries already pouring in from high schools across Nelson Mandela Bay and the Kouga region, participants will compete for a prize package valued at more than R280,000.

This includes a R35,000 cash prize from co-naming sponsor Isuzu Motors SA to be shared among the top three schools: R20,000 for first place, R10,000 for second, and R5,000 for third.

Sponsors include Isuzu Motors SA, Astron Energy (silver sponsor), Axxess, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, Bargain Books, Woolworths Beauty, Pick n Pay, Woodlands Dairy, Sammo My Tutor, and Waltons.

Axxess general manager Dale Moulton said The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz was not just a test of knowledge, but a celebration of intellect and teamwork.

His advice to teams that sign up to take part? “Do your best and have fun!”

“The quiz is a long-standing commitment from Axxess, and we recognise the importance of investing in our youth,” Moulton said.

“We are passionate about connecting people, and sometimes this means going further than providing internet.

“Our core values at Axxess are community, teamwork and excellence, and encouraging the youth to embody these values at The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz empowers them for the future.”

The four team members from the winning school will each receive a Telkom Uncapped LTE package free for three months, with a MiFi device, valued at R1,550 each.

“Axxess also has a schools’ sponsorship programme which will be available to qualifying schools participating in the quiz.

“We provide free uncapped fibre and a router valued at R13,000 per school,” Moulton said.

The following prizes are also up for grabs:

Astron Energy will provide fuel vouchers totalling R7,000 to be shared among the top three schools;

Walmer Park Shopping Centre, official venue host for the three quiz weekends, is giving gift vouchers with a total value of R14,000 to be shared among team members from the top three schools;

Bargain Books is donating books (total value R12,000) to be shared among the top three schools;

Woolworths Beauty will give each member of the top three teams a hamper and makeover voucher (total value of R40,000);

Pick n Pay will give each pupil from the winning team a R2,500 voucher (total value R10,000);

Woodlands Dairy is giving each of the 16 quarterfinal teams a First Choice hamper (total value R3,200);

Sammo My Tutor is giving all pupils and teachers participating in the quiz a three-month trial to Sammo My WhatsApp tutor (total value R99,000);

Waltons is giving each pupil from the winning team a desk-and-pedestal combo (total value R12,872); and

The Herald is giving every participating pupil a Herald hamper pack, while pupils from the top schools will receive additional Herald hamper packs.

Quiz entries opened on February 2 and close on March 24, with The Herald and Isuzu Motors SA delivering bulk copies of the newspaper to participating schools (existing distribution routes only) over five weeks, from April 8 to May 15, to help entrants prepare for the competition.

General knowledge questions will cover local, national and international news; business; sport; politics and entertainment/leisure, with most of the questions drawn from The Herald over that period.

Schools may nominate four pupils to make up a team, with one team permitted per school.

Entrants may be from grades 8-12, and schools may enter manually or online at www.bit.ly/schoolquiz26.

Entries may also be submitted to The Herald offices at The Atrium Centre, 24 Ring Road, Greenacres, or by emailing ulayb@theherald.co.za by 12 midday on March 24.

Elimination rounds one and two will take place on Saturday May 2, with the round of 16 and quarterfinals on May 9, and the semifinals and finals on May 16. All rounds will be held at The Venue at Walmer Park Shopping Centre.

The quarterfinal, semifinal and final rounds will be live-streamed on The Herald’s Facebook page.

For more information, email The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za