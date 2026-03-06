WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is in the defence phase at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

Earlier this month the focus shifted to the testimony and cross-examination of the five accused men. Other recent trial developments include:

Cross-examination of accused: On March 5 the state continued grilling Bongani Ntanzi, accused No 2, regarding images downloaded from his mobile phone.

Ntanzi recently claimed police accessed and used his phone without consent while he was in custody. Claims of torture: Muzi Sibiya, accused No 1, testified he was kept in handcuffs during long transport as a form of torture.

Muzi Sibiya, accused No 1, testified he was kept in handcuffs during long transport as a form of torture. Phone record disputes: Evidence recently surfaced suggesting Ntanzi made more than 1,700 calls to his girlfriend from prison, which the defence is navigating.

The prosecution rested its case after three years of leading evidence. The defence is presenting its version of events to discredit the state’s narrative.

While singer Kelly Khumalo has been named in court as the alleged mastermind who ordered the hit on Meyiwa, she has not been charged or called to testify by the state. The defence has the option to call her as a witness.

The accused — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli — remain on trial and have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

TimesLIVE