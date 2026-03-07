Trump says Iran will be ‘hit very hard’ on Saturday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Disha Mishra

US President Donald Trump said Iran would be “hit very hard” on Saturday and that he was considering widening the areas and groups of people being targeted, without providing details.

“Today Iran will be hit very hard! Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behaviour, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also noted that Iran had apologised to its neighbours for its strikes against them, which he cast as a surrender.

Reuters