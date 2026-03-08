‘No harm’ from chemicals in sanitary pads — Motsoaledi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

December 10, 2025.Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media during the 5th National General Council held at Birchwood Conference Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Chemicals found in sanitary pads and panty liners do not cause any harm, and those who are more exposed to these chemicals are men rather than women, Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said.

Motsoaledi was briefing the public following a study that found hormone-disrupting chemicals and endocrine-disrupting chemicals [EDC] in some sanitary pads and panty liners sold in SA.

The study, which was conducted by the University of the Free State (UFS) and caused an uproar, detected parabens, phthalates and bisphenols in several menstrual products, raising questions about potential long-term health risks and product regulation.

However, Motsoaledi said concentrations of ECDs in sanitary pads were low and that findings did not mean harm.

“Twenty publications [studies] have been produced over the years about endocrine-disrupting chemicals in sanitary pads, and all have not demonstrated any inference of clinical harm to the people using these products ... exposure to EDC is actually higher in men than in women due to occupational exposure ...

“Concentrations of EDCs in menstrual products are very low. Those findings of EDCs in sanitary pads do not automatically translate into harm in the human body,” Motsoaledi said.

He said EDCs were found everywhere in everything.

“This is very important. They [EDCs] are ever-present in low concentrations in various foodstuffs, in household products, in personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioners, body lotions, lipsticks, which many of you are wearing today, clothing, which all of us are wearing, and electronics, which many of you are carrying,” he said.

Motsoaledi said the findings of these chemicals were not surprising.

“It’s not surprising to us at all; previous studies have confirmed that they are found in menstrual health products ...

The potential risks of endocrine-disrupting chemicals to disrupt hormones are still theoretical and not yet established in practice.

“No link of clinical harm was established by the study mentioned in that report.

“In the absence of reliable data and because of the small sample size of the study, no harm to the general public can be said to have been proven,” Motsoaledi said.

He said these findings did not warrant a removal of the products from the shelves.

“EDCs cannot be completely avoided or removed. That is a fact of life that must also be taken into consideration.

“Nobody can remove them, and nobody can withdraw them completely. Another conclusion is that none of the tested products warrants withdrawal from the market.

“There is also no evidence at present to support a change in the usual practice by users of this product,” he said.

Motsoaledi said no cases had been picked up by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).

“The WHO is not aware of any cases globally where access to this important health product has been withdrawn because of concerns over health effects arising from endocrine-disrupting chemicals.

“Today, no report of adverse effects due to the use of sanitary pads has been presented to SAHPRA and no need for regulation within SAHPRA has been identified,” he said. —TimesLIVE