The Bridge shopping centre being sold for R535m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Bridge shopping centre has been sold to Cape Link Investments

More than half a billion rand — this is the purchase price of one of Gqeberha’s most iconic landmarks, The Bridge shopping centre.

The sale comes after a majority shareholder in a consortium that owned a section of the mall decided to sell and liquidate its shares to have enough funds to pay out its pension fund obligations.

The Competition Commission has since approved the proposed sale of The Bridge, measuring 43,000m2 of gross lettable area at the Greenacres mall, to Capelink Investments.

The facility includes Game, Shoprite Hyper and the bridge over Langenhoven Drive.

North Point Commercial managing director Justin Smith, who was at the centre of the transaction, said the sale price was R535,800,000.

Smith brokered the deal and was speaking on behalf of The Bridge and Capelink Investments.

He said the majority shareholder, Phumula Retirement Fund, was drawing down its assets to fund pension obligations.

“The fund decided some time ago to liquidate their share at an appropriate time in order to have liquid funds available.”

Smith said the other investors, Acucap Investments and the Municipal Employees Pension Fund (MEPF), would have to respond for themselves.

He said the consortium owners had received an unsolicited offer which was accepted.

Competition Commission spokesperson Siyabulela Makunga declined to divulge details of the sale, saying the rationale for the merger and the selling price had been claimed as confidential by the parties.

Makunga said the commission was notified about the case in February 2026 to make a determination.

He said the other bidders were not required to be disclosed and would, in any event, remain confidential to the parties.

“The commission has already approved the proposed acquisition,” Makunga said.

“It is now up to the merging parties to decide when to implement the transaction.

“The commission has no further role to play beyond its decision.”

However, Smith said the sale was a not a merger between the parties.

“It’s just their wording ... It’s a term of terminology that the Competition Commission Tribunal used,” Smith said.

“The bottom line is The Bridge consortium which is made up of the three owners has sold the property to Capelink Investments 100%, not just the Phumula share.”

He said Phumula owned 55%, Acucap about 27.5% and MEPF 17.5%.

“All three sold, the entities have sold the entire 100% stake to Capelink Investments.”

Smith said this was a straightforward sale.

“The deal went down in July last year already.

“We’re now in the final stages of transfer.

“Before the transfer can take place, you have to have the Competition Commission Tribunal approval.”

After receiving the approval, Smith said, they were now effecting the transfer, which should take place in about four-five weeks.

According to a Business Tech report on Friday, the commission has approved the proposed transaction where Capelink Investments intends to acquire the mall, without conditions.

Capelink Investments is reportedly wholly owned by Mantz Holdings Proprietary Limited, which is active in property investment and property leasing.

The online business news site also reported that relevant to the merger, the group owned two retail properties close by — the Dis-Chem building, about 1.4km from The Bridge, and the KwaNobuhle Shopping Centre, about 27km away.

It said The Bridge was attached to the much larger Greenacres Shopping Centre, which was owned by Growthpoint Properties.

Greenacres was founded in 1981.

Over years of development, it was eventually joined by The Bridge and two other major retailers to create a more than 90,000m2 retail node, all owned by separate groups.

Greenacres also underwent a redevelopment in about 2016 worth more than R400m, growing to more than 58,000m2.

Asked about the experiences — successes and challenges — of The Bridge management during their operations in the Bay, Smith said: “Notwithstanding the unwarranted new retail developments in Port Elizabeth [Gqeberha] over the past decade, The Bridge, Greenacres and Walmer Park as established shopping centres continued to trade well.

“This is testament to their loyal customer base and the ability of management to keep the offering competitive.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.