Bay solar power users question new Eskom registration stipulation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bay solar power users want the authorities to shine some light on Eskom’s reported new registration requirement.

Reports of the new R2,500 registration tariff first surfaced in December 2024, with Eskom staff starting to visit the utility’s direct customers.

According to the Association for Renewable Energy Practitioners at the time, the message from the Eskom representatives was that those with grid-tied solar systems needed to install additional equipment and obtain new approvals to be considered compliant.

The utility would not impose penalties for non-compliance for a year, but thereafter there would be a hefty fine for transgressors.

Gqeberha resident Friedhelm Averdunk, who installed a rooftop solar system at his home almost a decade ago, making him one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s pioneers in this regard, said clarity was required.

Explaining his system, he said he generated 2,000kW to 3,000kW per year, allowing him to zero his power bill in the summertime but requiring him to pay in about R800 a month in winter.

“The way our municipal system works, though I generate a surplus of solar energy in the hot, bright summer months and feed that into the grid, it does not translate into cash in my pocket.

“If it did, I would use that money to offset the money I have to pay during the cooler, cloudier, winter months.

“As it is, the metro allows me to neutralise my bill, but the surplus goes to them. And then I must still buy electricity in winter, especially in July and August.”

He said he was not opposed to the metro imposing tariffs in the form of the half price it paid for solar electricity compared with the cost of generation for Bay rooftop solar generators.

“They have infrastructure they have to maintain, so for that reason I am fine with a tariff.

“But my relationship is with the metro, and I already pay R200 a month to register my SSEG [small solar embedded generation] system with them.

“My system is subject to the metro’s regulations.”

Averdunk said Eskom’s new registration requirements for grid-tied solar systems seemed to apply primarily to their direct customers.

“It seems to me my system is already registered with the Bay electricity and energy department; I am in compliance with local regulation — and there is no need to register it with Eskom.

“But I have tried to confirm this reasoning with the metro and have received no response.

“I want to remain legally compliant, but they need to clarify what the position is.”

He said as the metro continued to struggle with illegal connections, putting undue pressure on the grid, there was a danger the metro might increase the cost of registration for SSEG owners from the current R200 per month.

“The way to avoid needing to do that is to make it easier for people who want to put in SSEG, thereby reducing demand on the grid.

“This question about registration is an example of the situation. As energy investors, we need clarity.”

Related to the questions raised by Averdunk and other Bay SSEG users, The Herald asked Eskom last week why the new registration had been introduced, what it involved and cost, and who it applied to.

It was further asked how the element of feeding back into the grid — or not — affected requirements, and about amnesty periods and the cost and supply of any new smart meters that would be needed.

The utility confirmed receipt of The Herald’s email, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said in the case of Nelson Mandela Bay, the municipality was the licensed electricity distributor for municipal customers.

“As such, customers supplied by the municipality must comply with the municipality’s SSEG authorisation and registration process, which forms part of the municipal electricity distribution regulatory framework.”

He said Eskom’s SSEG registration requirement therefore applied directly to Eskom-supplied customers, while municipal customers must register with their municipal electricity distributor.

This would be in accordance with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s regulatory framework.

“This approach aligns with Eskom’s own SSEG connection requirements, which state that grid-connected embedded generation must be approved by the relevant distributor before connection. This is to ensure safety, network stability and compliance with national technical standards.

“If a solar installation is connected to the municipal distribution network, compliance must occur through the municipality’s electricity service authorisation processes, rather than through Eskom directly.

“Should Eskom issue guidance applicable to customers within its own licensed distribution areas, those provisions apply to Eskom’s direct supply customers, not to customers supplied through municipal electricity distributors.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald