Hobie parkrun celebrates 500th race

The parkrun at Hobie Beach celebrated its 500th event on Saturday morning

Gqeberha’s founding parkrun celebrated its 500th event on Saturday with a festive 5km run in a stiff southwester along the beachfront from Hobie Beach.

The volunteer organising group welcomed the cheerful crowd of 248 participants, including a couple from the Czech Republic and some youngsters from England, and highlighted the significance of the event.

The parkrun’s Eastern Cape ambassador, Dale Mortimer, said Rosalind Ferguson and her team started the event in August 2013.

“The first PE Hobie parkrun had nine volunteers for organising and marshalling and 182 participants.

“The seed was planted, and this seed grew into a massive tree — a giant of the Eastern Cape.”

He said the event had so far attracted 32,786 registrations.

“That’s the 21st biggest number of registrations for any parkrun globally.

“Total participants is 28,527, and they have together run or walked 1,184,000km.”

He said the volunteers were indispensable.

“They are the engine of parkrun.”

Event director Yolandi van Tonder began by asking the crowd “who’s feeling grateful?” — and was met with cheers and a sea of hands.

She said she prized most of all the many amazing stories that had come out of the PE Hobie parkrun.

“There are stories of people who have lost massive amounts of weight, who have gone from here on to the Comrades Marathon ... who have changed their lives.

“This is the most inclusive, dynamic event in the world.”

The pioneering event started in London in 2004 as the Bushy Park Time Trial and was rebranded as parkrun in 2008 when the first international runs took place in several countries, including Zimbabwe and SA.

The PE Hobie parkrun is one of five parkruns in Nelson Mandela Bay together with St George’s, Sardinia Bay, Wells Estate and Norm-Hudlin Trails.

British visitor Charlie Sidhu, 18, won the 500th PE Hobie parkrun on Saturday in a time of 21.42 minutes, attesting to the tough return leg into the strong southwesterly wind.

Sidhu, who is part of a group from England that has been working in Nelson Mandela Bay townships, coaching youngsters in different sports, said he had loved the race.

“This was my favourite parkrun so far.

“I’ve done five to 10 of them in England, but none were as scenic as this, especially the beach bit, even though running on the sand made it a bit tougher.

“The community spirit was great too.”

Strelza Schumann, 77, competing in her 27th parkrun, said she came from a running family.

“But the thing that draws me to the parkrun is that it’s there, a well-organised, scheduled event and all you need to do is arrive.

“It’s more fun than running on your own.”

Francois Smit, 66, said the parkrun was a staple for him and his partner, Marietjie Pietersen.

He said the parkrun was “the best organisation in the world”, and that Saturday’s event was his 148th run.

“It gets people off their couches and for hundreds of thousands of folk this is the beginning of a new life exercising.

“You can of course also walk the parkrun. It’s just about enjoying the outdoors.”

Octavia Boshoff, a member of the volunteer organising team on Saturday, said this was her 215th event either running or working as a volunteer.

“For me, it’s all about the opportunity to meet amazing people.”