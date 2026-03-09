Incarnation Singers celebrate 32 years, host ‘Through the Years’ gala

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gospel group the Incarnation Singers will host a black tie, three-course gala event to celebrate 32 years of ministry through music at the Hellenic Hall in Parsons Hill on March 28.

For more than three decades, the Incarnation Singers have stood as a beacon of faith, harmony and service, using gospel music to uplift communities and inspire hope.

To mark more than 30 years of ministry, the mostly a cappella gospel group will host their Through the Years gala event at the Hellenic Hall in Parsons Hill on March 28.

The black-tie celebration will serve as a moment of reflection and gratitude, as the group gives thanks for their musical journey.

The evening will feature music, reflection and celebration, with tickets priced at R350 a person, which includes a three-course meal.

Founded in 1994 — the same year SA became a democratic nation — the group was established by Nomha Ngqola and the late Sekela Ntshona.

The singers emerged from a shared vision to minister through song and spiritual unity.

Current members include Sam Nogantshi, Nwabisa Boardman, Thobeka Ngqola, Vidge Ngqola, Thembi Shange, Hinty Ngqola, Diesel Ngabase, Mhaza Ngqola and Sirah Lamani.

“The only other anniversary that we have hosted was our 10-year anniversary, but this year we felt God has walked this journey with us,” Ngqola said.

“It has not been easy. We were supposed to have our anniversary in 2024 when we turned 30, but we could not celebrate it back then.

“We felt there was no way we could not say thank you to God, so the whole purpose of the event is to say thank you for carrying us through 32 years.”

Beyond celebrating their journey, the gala will also serve as a fundraiser.

Ngqola said the group hoped to raise funds to record a second album, following the release of their debut album, Jesus Christ is Lord, in 1998.

She said with the right sponsorship, the group already had enough material prepared for two albums.

“One of the challenges we faced that made it difficult for us to record a second album was that we did not charge for our performances.

“We were still teenagers at the time we first recorded.

“We raised money for our first album through hosting concerts.

“Then other members had to leave the group to obtain a higher education and we had to get new members.

“However, when you get new people, it does become a challenge, because we had young people who did not have a vision.

“This demoralised the group and we did not see where we were going,” Ngqola said.

Guests attending the gala can expect to hear some of the group’s new music, which they wrote and arranged themselves.

One of the songs set to feature is their flagship track, Baba siyabonga (Father we are grateful).

“It is one of our new songs, no-one has ever heard this version of the song.”

Ngqola said the group was born after discussions she had with the late Ntshona in 1993 about starting a gospel group.

“We started the group in February 1994.

“So I am really excited to be celebrating this milestone because many things start and quickly fade away, especially when it comes to church groups.

“It has not been an easy journey.

“One of the reasons the group has managed to stay together is because there are mostly family members in the group.

“We started off with 12 members, but today we have nine — four of those members are Ngqolas.

“The fifth member is a cousin,” she said.

Ngqola said growing up in a musical family in a Sabbath church meant music was a constant part of their lives.

“We lived and breathed music.”

Sharing advice for emerging gospel groups, Ngqola said it was important for artists to understand their purpose when committing to ministry through music.

