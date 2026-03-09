Justice Malala urges unity to drive growth, fix SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pictured from left at the business breakfast are Exporters Eastern Cape vice-chair Gideon Smith, BLG Logistics of South Africa managing director Shane Gerber, Radisson Blu Hotel Port Elizabeth marketing manager Tamaryn Charlton, speaker Justice Malala and Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey

Working together to grow SA’s economy is now more important than ever, according to political analyst, columnist and best-selling author Justice Malala.

He was addressing a business breakfast in Gqeberha hosted by Exporters Eastern Cape in partnership with BLG Logistics of South Africa.

Malala, who was the headline speaker at Friday’s event at the Radisson Blu Hotel, said while resilience was important, collaboration was vital in today’s difficult geopolitical climate.

He commended Exporters Eastern Cape and other business bodies for working with the government and government entities.

“It shows us what can be achieved if we all work together; there are areas where you see a lot of changes that we should not take in vain with reforms taking place.

“Eskom is beginning to work … the more incentives, the more factories we can put up and partner to do better and get more work.

“We can do more to make it easier and attractive for people to come and establish businesses here,” Malala said.

Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey said its strategic leadership team would meet Transnet representatives later in March to discuss the logistical challenges facing exporters and cement a closer working relationship.

Malala said: “The most important thing we are going to have to do for ourselves and our businesses is to make sure we are united and use organisations like Exporters Eastern Cape to get things done.

“Without being organised, we are all finished.

“If we want to fix the country and all the big issues we face, we all have to work in a way to say let’s work together.”

Malala said “green shoots” had resulted from the establishment of the government of national unity (GNU).

“We have succeeded in places where we thought we wouldn’t.

“Three years ago, loadshedding was a real crisis but now it is almost like another world and things have changed substantially.

“In 1994, leadership was what saved the country and we are back at the time where the geopolitics are so sensitive we are going to need leadership to navigate the unknowns.”

He predicted that the upcoming local government elections would usher in big changes, adding that corruption at all levels needed to be exposed to act as a deterrent.

BLG Logistics of South Africa managing director Shane Gerber referred to the recent positive developments in the local economy as “glimmers of hope”.