Local jazz artists to shine at Gqeberha event

Saturday's concert will showcase an exciting line-up of local jazz talent, including, from left: Nosisi Mavela, Evan Frazenburg, Andre MacKay, Byron Hendricks, and Miss Mona.

The Gqeberha Legends Festival returns with An Evening of Jazz — Syncopation and Rhythm on Saturday.

The concert will showcase an exciting line-up of local jazz talent, including Nosisi Mavela, Creshwell October, Miss Mona, Curt Rix, Ricky Moss, Asanda Bam, Mano Smith and Chapter Three.

Funnyman Boeta B will be the MC.

The event at Centrestage at Baywest promises an unforgettable night celebrating the vibrant sounds of the Bay.

The professionally produced indoor concert is expected to host 300 to 500 guests and will feature live jazz bands, singers and instrumentalists, providing a platform for emerging and established local performers to showcase their talent while celebrating the rich jazz culture of Nelson Mandela Bay.

This year’s theme, “Improvisation and Syncopation: Celebrating Heritage, Embracing Innovation”, draws inspiration from the rhythmic heartbeat of jazz.

Just as syncopation creates dynamic interplay between strong and weak beats, the festival invites audiences to experience a celebration of creativity, optimism, and unity through music.

The theme also reflects the spirit of ubuntu and honours the enduring legacy of late former president Nelson Mandela — whose commitment to community, resilience, and cultural expression continues to inspire South Africans.

Through music and collaboration, the festival aims to bring people together while highlighting the artistic excellence in the city.

Hosted by the Mojo Foundation, the concert will spotlight some of the Bay’s most exciting jazz performers.

Together, these artists will take audiences on a musical journey spanning Afrojazz, R&B, Motown soul, South African jazz, and contemporary influences, creating a diverse and engaging live experience for seasoned jazz enthusiasts and newcomers.

Doors open at 5.30pm, with the show starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost R150 each and are available via Webtickets, Quicket, or through Wendy on 083-225-5401.

