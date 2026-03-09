More than 50 witnesses set to testify as Terblanche trial gets under way

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murder accused Arnold Terblanche has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki

Large digital screens are being installed inside the Gqeberha high court to display what is expected to be a vast array of electronic evidence when the long-awaited trial of businessman Arnold Terblanche, accused of orchestrating the murder of his estranged wife Vicki, finally gets under way on Tuesday.

Appearing briefly in the court on Monday morning, Terblanche pleaded not guilty to all charges.

In the final indictment presented to judge Nyameko Gqamana by deputy director of public prosecutions Marius Stander, it emerged that all three people implicated in the murder would take the stand against the alleged mastermind.

The names of the three appeared on a list of 58 witnesses, all expected to testify for the state in the trial.

It is the state’s case that Terblanche, 54, conspired to have Vicki murdered amid bitter divorce proceedings and a custody battle over their minor son.

As Stander put each of the charges to him on Monday, Terblanche entered a plea of not guilty on each count.

He came across as relaxed in the dock as he addressed the court.

Businessman Arnold Terblanche, right, with his co-accused Dylan Cullis, centre, and Reinhardt Leach in the dock of the Gqeberha magistrate’s court during an earlier appearance (EUGENE COETZEE)

Stander then asked that the matter stand down until Tuesday for the installation of equipment capable of displaying digital evidence.

Terblanche is the last of three accused to stand trial after Vicki’s boyfriend, Reinhardt Leach, and his then-friend Dylan Cullis, were imprisoned for their roles in the murder.

Cullis had immediately opted to plead guilty, gave a full statement, and indicated his willingness to testify against Terblanche.

The three were all charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Also implicated in the elaborate scheme, Mario de Ridder Jnr has since turned state witness.

From left: Reinhardt Leach, Dylan Cullis and Arnold Terblanche appear in the Gqeberha magistrate's court for the murder of Vicki Terblanche (Eugene Coetzee)

It is the state’s case that between October 12 and October 22 2021, Terblanche conspired with Leach to have Vicki killed.

Cullis said he was later roped in to the plan through his mutual friendship with Leach and De Ridder, but that it was ultimately her boyfriend who drugged and suffocated her.

They then ransacked her Mill Park complex home and stole various items of jewellery, a cellphone, digital devices, a bag containing a wallet and bank cards, as well as other personal belongings, including clothing.

Vicki was later buried in a shallow grave on a smallholding in Greenbushes and Leach reported her missing to the police.

He went further to plant various drugs at her house.

Terblanche and Vicki wed on December 23 2006.

They had a son together who is now a teenager.

According to the indictment, Vicki filed for divorce on December 1 2020.

On December 7 2020, Terblanche vacated the marital home and moved into his holiday house in St Francis Bay.

It later emerged that he was involved in an extramarital affair with another woman.

On February 1 2021, Vicki moved out of the marital house after Terblanche indicated that he wished to return with his girlfriend, and she moved into another unit in the complex.

She became involved in a relationship with Leach.

On March 5 2021, Terblanche filed a counterclaim to be appointed primary caregiver for their son, claiming she was an unfit mother due to her reported drug habits.

On March 11 2021, the high court directed the family advocate to conduct an inquiry to advise on custody of the minor.

At the time of Vicki’s murder, the matter had not yet been finalised and had been set down for a court hearing on November 19 2021.

Terblanche is out on bail.

