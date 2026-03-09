Rhino poaching survivor births sixth calf

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A new rhino calf has been spotted at Kariega Game Reserve, marking another hopeful chapter in the story of Thandi, the reserve’s well-known poaching survivor and one of the world’s most recognised symbols of rhino resilience.

Thandi, a female white rhino, survived a brutal poaching attack in March 2012 and now roams the reserve with her growing family of six.

Remarkably, the birth comes on the 14th anniversary of the attack.

Conservationists had been anticipating the birth for some time, though monitoring the pregnancy proved challenging due to the difficulty of closely tracking wild rhinos without unnecessary intervention.

The Kariega Foundation’s Lindy Sutherland said Thandi was a strong breeder, and despite having undergone several operations since 2012, continued to defy the odds.

“Thandi has become quite the global icon.

“She is an amazing breeder. We still don’t know the gender of the calf, but we are hoping for a girl.

“She has given birth to one girl and four boys consecutively.

“We are confident the mother and calf are doing very well, as they have ample resources.

“We have had good rains, so there is plenty of grazing for them,” Sutherland said.

Adding to the excitement, Thandi’s first calf, Thembi, is also expecting her own baby, signaling a new generation of rhinos at the reserve.

The birth also highlights the ongoing conservation work led by the Kariega Foundation through its Save the Rhino initiative, which focuses on protecting rhinos from poaching and supporting their long-term survival.

The programme uses a multi-layered approach, including anti-poaching units, advanced surveillance technology, community education, and a dehorning programme to safeguard rhino populations.

The anti-poaching unit is entirely community-led and has been successful in its efforts over the last six years, with the reserve recording no poaching incidents since 2012.

The reserve’s anti-poaching unit manager, Daniel Haesslich, said success came from a dedicated field team made up of rangers recruited and trained from surrounding communities.

“Our rangers are carefully selected youngsters from nearby communities and undergo a year-long internship where they receive specialised training.

“They patrol on foot, work with canine units, and use tools like drones to protect wildlife across the reserve.

“Being from the same communities, speaking the same language, and understanding the area helps create a strong and stable team committed to protecting not just rhinos, but all animals on the property,” Haesslich said.

Sutherland added that every visitor could play a role in rhino conservation.

“Whether it’s visiting the reserve, supporting conservation initiatives, volunteering, donating on the website, or simply spreading awareness about the threats rhinos face, every effort helps us with our rhino conservation efforts.”

