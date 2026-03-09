Sedgefield heroes give up freedom for a good cause

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sedgefield Animal Matters founder Kirsty Hofhuis will be hosting a fundraiser on March 21 to support animal welfare in the area

While the rest of the country celebrates Freedom Day on March 21, six Sedgefield residents will be working to earn their own freedom after voluntarily being caged for a good cause.

The group of locals have taken on the role of “fugitives’ with the mission to raise R30,000 for Sedgefield Animal Matters (SAM) to support animal welfare in the area.

Whoever fails to raise R5,000 for the organisation will spend the weekend in cages to draw attention to the cause.

Sedgefield Animal Matters founder Kirsty Hofhuis said the idea came from a similar Garden Route fundraiser.

“We decided that the best way to do this was to take the Garden Route SPCA’s fundraiser and work off that model.

“It was hugely successful. We got on the phone, spoke to them, and they gave us the go-ahead.

“We now only hope that we can be as successful,” she said.

Sedgefield Animal Matters was founded in 2017 to supplement the efforts of Knysna Animal Welfare, which serves the greater Knysna area.

“What started out as a small organisation almost 10 years ago has grown little by little over the years.

“In essence, SAM was started by the community, for the community.”

She said the organisation did not have holding kennels, and its core focus was prevention, primarily through spaying and neutering.

“We firmly believe that it is way more productive to be proactive than reactive.”

The organisation’s main income comes from the SAM’s Charity Shop but this does not cover all its expenses.

Up for arrest is Bomber Webb, owner of the local newspaper, The Edge, in Sedgefield.

Also taking part are Laki Demetriou, a top-selling agent for Property 24, as well as Pedro Goncalves, a member of Sedgefield Lions and local nursery owner.

Michael Simon, from the Neighbourhood Watches, as well as Mario Ferreira, a familiar face from Gift of the Givers and owner of Harcourts Real Estate Sedgefield, and Colleen Thysse from SAM are also included.

Each person will be arrested in public venues on March 21 and it is up to the community to bail them out as quickly as possible.

Ferreira said he felt honoured and grateful to be trusted by the organisation.

“It means a lot to support their good work and help make a difference for the animals.

“I am sure the funds will help SAM to provide animal food, a safe shelter for rescued animals, medical care, and so much more,” he said.

Demetriou said he too was honoured to be part of the fundraising.

“I’m so excited to be part of this and think it’s an awesome initiative.

“SAM is one of my favourite charities, anything related to animals has a very soft spot in my heart, and SAM does a heaven-sent job in Sedgefield to protect the animals,​” he said.

The Sedgefield community has already started donating towards bail.

Anyone interested in helping can donate via WhatsApp or a payment link.

“Once all arrests have taken place, the public is invited to view the fugitives in their cages at Knysna Vets from 10.30am until the last fugitive is bailed out.

“Cold drinks and wors rolls will be on sale,” Hofhuis said.

