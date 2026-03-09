Skippers save stranded sharks in Coega Estuary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

One of the spotted gully sharks caught in the shallows of a Coega Estuary channel as the tide ebbs

Sharp eyes and caring hearts saved the lives of 20 small sharks that were recently trapped in a channel of the Coega Estuary.

Xtreme Projects boat skipper Juandre Louw was deploying containment booms on Thursday to prevent any spill problems during a ship refuelling in the Port of Ngqura when he saw the sharks.

He said on Sunday it was a first for him.

“There’s a little channel of the Coega Estuary which enters the port on the north side of the slipway.

“At high tide, sharks like smooth hounds and spotted gullies swim up it to feed on shad, mullet and crabs.

“As the tide starts ebbing, the water in the channel drops and the sharks struggle to get out in time.

“I’ve seen them in there before two other times but I’ve never seen what I saw on Thursday.

“There were four actually stranded out the water.”

He said he and another Xtreme Projects skipper decided they had to intervene.

“We took off our shoes and rolled up our pants and went down.

“It would have hurt them if we had grabbed their tails so we picked them up and carried them to a section of the channel where they could swim out.

“Smooth hounds and gullys don’t have teeth but rather sort of sandpaper mouths, and they didn’t go for us.

“In fact, there were another 16 or so half-stranded and we managed to lift or guide them into the deeper water and from there they all managed to exit into the port.

“There were about another 10 that were higher up the estuary that we could not get to.”

The Coega River is just 57km long, arising in the Suurberg Mountains north of Kariega, and flowing southeast to the sea, to exit through the Coega industrial development zone and into the Port of Ngqura.

The estuary channel backs up as far as a bridge where it passes through three pipes under a port road and then into a salt harvesting area.

Marine life cannot move up higher than the bridge.

Shark expert Dr Matt Dicken, who runs a major fish tagging and research project at Ngqura, said Louw’s assessment of the situation was spot on.

“Smooth hounds in particular arrive in their hundreds at this time of the year.

“Last year we managed to get a vet to do ultrasounds of a couple of live animals and it showed what we had been thinking — they’re all pregnant.

“The port offers an oasis of calm, warm, deep water perfect for pupping and that’s why they are there.”

He said spotted gully sharks were also a known local species but not nearly as common as smooth hounds.

“As Juandre says they would all have gone up the channel to feed and got stranded with the sudden decline in the water level.

“It’s great that he and his mate were on hand to rescue them.”

