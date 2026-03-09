Youth for Change opens office to empower peers in Plettenberg Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A non-profit organisation founded during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic has continued to grow in size, influence and impact which has finally found a permanent home to help the Plettenberg Bay youth.

The Youth For Change NPO recently attained another milestone by moving into their new offices at 6 Eyethu Street, behind the SASSA building in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay.

A youth development group, which had been working remotely, have since their establishment provided training and development courses and workshops to empower disadvantaged youth in the region.

The NPO founders Sithenkosi Innocent Bobani, along with Sisonke Bobani and Avela Bongoza, said throughout the years they have managed to stay true to their main focus of community development and youth skills empowerment.

​“Youth For Change was formed by a group of young people who were mostly unemployed but determined to play a meaningful role in community development,” Bobani said.

​“We recognised the growing challenges facing young people in our area, particularly substance abuse, unemployment, and lack of access to skills development opportunities.

“Instead of waiting for change, we decided to become the change.

“We aim to equip young people with practical skills that improve employability and encourage entrepreneurship.

“We represent underprivileged youth, especially those vulnerable to drug and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancy, and social exclusion.”

​According to the founder, the long-term goal is to see young people open their own businesses, secure employment and take leadership roles in society.

​“To achieve this, we focus on skills development initiatives such as beautification training (manicure and pedicure), learner’s and driver’s licence support, business training, trade test preparation, and computer literacy programmes,” he said.

​Since their establishment they have achieved several impactful milestones including assisting more than 20 young volunteers to attend learner’s licence tests.

​They have helped volunteers get their driver’s licenses and have renovated and painted over 25 houses for community members.

The team also cleaned up five illegal dumping sites in Kwanokuthula and one in New Horizons, turning them into small parks for children.

They have also hosted four successful annual sports tournaments to raise awareness about substance abuse, with teams from different age groups and both boys and girls participating.