‘Back to basics’: Teachers gather for maths conference in Bay

The Nelson Mandela Bay Association for Mathematics Education in South Africa on Saturday will host a Mathematics Conference for teachers on Saturday and will also celebrate International Day of Mathematics. The theme for the conference is "Back to basics in the Mathematics classroom".

After nearly 10 years, the Nelson Mandela Bay branch of the Association for Mathematics Education of South Africa (AMESA) is set to host a mathematics conference for teachers on Saturday, coinciding with celebrations for International Day of Mathematics.

Themed “Back to basics in the mathematics classroom,” the conference will bring together close to 100 teachers from the townships, the northern and western areas of Gqeberha, and Kariega.

The event will be held at St Dominic’s Priory School, which is one of the conference partners.

The programme features two plenary sessions and four parallel workshops, focusing on foundation, intermediate, senior phase, further education and training (FET), and mathematical literacy.

The conference is organised by the Bay branch of AMESA.

Chair Dr Vasuthan Govender, who received a national award for outstanding contribution from AMESA in July 2025, expressed his excitement about hosting the event.

“We need to support our teachers.

“We have the expertise, so I brought retired, practising and experienced teachers together to explore new ideas,” Govender said.

“Our aim is to make mathematics teaching interesting and accessible to learners across all grades.”

The timing of the conference aligns with International Day of Mathematics, which falls on March 14.

Govender explained the significance of the date: “In maths, the month and date of this international day are symbolic.

“March 14, or 3/14, corresponds to the approximation of the constant pi. In SA, we write it as 14.3.”

Preparations for the event began in January.

Topics to be covered include Demystifying the Times Table by retired Nelson Mandela University lecturer Dr Vuyani Matsha, and Sharpening Mathematics Skills in the Classroom by Andrew Naude from SMD Technologies.

Workshops will also cover rebuilding confidence, developing conceptual understanding, and simplifying mathematical literacy operations.

Govender highlighted that SA often focused heavily on grade 12, hosting extra classes during winter, summer and spring schools.

However, he stressed the importance of a “bottom-up” approach.

“Our theme is ‘Back to basics in the mathematics classroom’ because mathematics is a higher learning subject — but success depends on a strong foundation.

“You have to build from what young students already know to reach higher levels of understanding and critical thinking. This conference is about showing educators how foundational knowledge can lead to advanced learning, not about teaching basic concepts.”

Govender, of Malabar, has been involved with AMESA since 1993.

He became chair of the Gqeberha branch in 2003, later joining the Eastern Cape regional leadership, and eventually serving two terms as national president from 2014 to 2018.

He also co-ordinated national reviews of maths exam papers until 2024.

After the Bay branch was inactive for some time, Govender and his colleagues revived it.

“I experienced the benefits of attending conferences as a young lecturer and wanted younger teachers to have the same opportunity.

“We reorganised the branch, secured all the necessary documents and received the blessing of our national president in Limpopo,” he said.

Govender said if teachers found the conference valuable, a similar event could be held later in 2026.

