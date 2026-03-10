News

Decomposed body found near Knysna Provincial Hospital

Herald Reporter

South African Police Service (SAPS) badge. File picture
Knysna police are trying to identify a decomposed body that was found opposite the Knysna Provincial Hospital (Elvis Ntombela)

Knysna police are trying to identify a decomposed body that was found in the cemetery next to the N2, opposite the Knysna Provincial Hospital on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Warraant Officer Christopher Spies said Tsitsikamma K9 unit members were conducting patrols when they were stopped by two men at about 11am.

“The men directed police to the cemetery, where they found the decomposed body in a shallow stream that runs through the site.

“The deceased was dressed in grey jeans at the time of the discovery. An inquest docket was opened and an autopsy to determine the cause of death was conducted.”

Spies said the outstanding report formed part of the ongoing police investigation.

He urged anyone with information regarding the matter to contact investigating officer Sergeant Denzil Cook on 044-302-6652 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

The Herald

