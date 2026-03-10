Judge’s possible recusal causes another delay in Terblanche trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Murder-accused businessman Arnold Terblanche, right, shares a light moment in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday

The long-awaited murder trial of Gqeberha businessman Arnold Terblanche was thrown into uncertainty on Tuesday when it came to the court’s attention that the presiding judge may choose to recuse himself from the case.

This comes after it emerged in the Gqeberha high court that judge Nyameko Gqamana may have been on the bench in October 2021 when the contested divorce proceedings between Terblanche and his estranged wife, Vicki, were postponed prior to her murder.

Vicki was killed about a month later, on November 19 2021.

The matter was rolled over to Wednesday for further clarification.

While Terblanche awaits his fate following a separation of trials, two other men — Vicki’s boyfriend Reinhardt Leach and his friend, Dylan Cullis — have already been sentenced to lengthy jail terms for their part in the murder plot.

Terblanche, who is out on bail, has maintained his innocence throughout.

It is the state’s case that the bitter divorce and custody battle over their minor son was the motive behind the murder.

This also forms part of the lengthy indictment.

Cullis, in a full confession to the court, said previously that Leach was allegedly hired by Terblanche to kill Vicki.

He said Leach had later roped him in on the plan.

He said he was present when Vicki was drugged and then suffocated with a pillow, but that it was Leach who went through with the alleged plan, while he had tried to back out.

However, it was too late.

After being shoved into the boot of a car, Vicki’s lifeless body was buried in a shallow grave in Greenbushes.

Leach, after planting drugs around her Mill Park townhouse home, then reported her missing to the police.

A fourth person of interest, Mario de Ridder Jnr, has since turned state witness.

Cullis later led the police to Vicki’s grave.

On Tuesday, Terblanche’s lawyers, Peter Daubermann and Alwyn Griebenow, together with deputy director for public prosecutions Marius Stander, spent much time talking over the new revelations in Gqamana’s chambers.

When they finally emerged, a dejected looking Stander pulled the plug on a TV screen that had been set up in advance to display digital evidence as part of the trial.

Arnold Terblanche at the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday. The trial has been postponed to Wednesday (Eugene Coetzee)

Daubermann then gave the reasons for the postponement, while those seated in the public gallery listened in disbelief.

Daubermann said that recent media reports had cited the divorce matter and there was a need for an investigation to be undertaken to determine the extent of the judge’s alleged involvement in that case before the civil section of the high court.

“In the circumstances, pending those investigations, we request to adjourn the matter to [Wednesday] morning so that this issue can be investigated,” Daubermann said.

He said this would hopefully determine if Gqamana would continue to preside over the murder trial.

If Gqamana opts to recuse himself, it may take months or even years for the trial to conclude.

Terblanche, 54, dressed smartly in a white shirt and black suit, appeared calm at all times.

The successful businessman’s bail of R1m — granted on appeal — was accordingly extended.

Murder accused Arnold Terblanche in court on Tuesday (Eugene Coetzee)

