Litto's Latte brings quality coffee to Gelvandale

The northern areas’ coffee scene has a fresh addition with the launch of Litto’s Latte, a new coffee shop owned by 28-year-old barista Carlos Liberty.

With eight years’ experience and a role as a trainer at the Red Band Barista Academy, Liberty is bringing both quality coffee and barista training expertise to Gelvandale with the aim of serving locals while nurturing the next generation of coffee makers.

“I love good coffee, and I noticed that people often have to travel to the suburbs to get good coffee,” Liberty said.

“I asked myself why we have to travel so far.

“So I decided to open something that will give people in the northern areas a similar experience.

“The opening was great, people have been so supportive.”

The coffee shop’s menu focuses on freshly brewed coffee, complemented by biscuits, a range of milkshakes, and a simple loyalty programme where customers can buy five drinks and receive the sixth one free.

The shop is open until 10pm daily, allowing customers to get their coffee fix at almost any time of the day.

Liberty’s day job involves training aspiring baristas through the Red Band Barista Academy, a skills development initiative that equips young people with professional barista qualifications and pathways into the coffee industry locally and internationally.

“We train people to become baristas. We spend three weeks focusing on perfecting the taste of coffee and brewing the perfect cup.

“They also receive practical lessons where they spend time working at different coffee shops until they can find employment in those spaces.

“It isn’t always easy, but if they work hard and stay focused, they can go far,” he said.

Liberty has employed three baristas at Litto’s Latte, one of whom is 32-year-old Lulama Human.

Human has known Liberty since 2023 and often assists at the shop while she studies and completes her barista training.

“It has been a great experience working with Carlos and learning from him.

“He has taught me a lot about patience as a barista and about being understanding with customers.

“He is a true inspiration,” Human said.

While Liberty hopes to expand the menu with more items to appeal to his growing customer base, his next goal is to acquire a coffee trailer so he can take his business on the road.

“The goal is to grow the business.

“I want to do more private events such as weddings and parties, and I want to continue sharing my skills and giving young people a chance to grow as baristas,” he said.

Litto’s Latte is located inside Quest Garage on the corner of Springbok Street and Stanford Road in Gelvandale.