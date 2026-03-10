Man sentenced over horrific neglect and abuse at Bay piggery

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three years after a state-funded farmer in Kariega left his animals to starve and die of thirst in one of the most severe animal neglect cases on record, he has been convicted and sentenced.

The case dates back to a horror situation discovered in January 2023 when the Animal Anti-Cruelty League visited Unathi Mafuya’s Uster Rangers Hill Piggery in Rocklands to inspect the premises.

Veteran Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) inspector Bev Rademeyer said on Monday it was the worst scene of its kind she had encountered.

“It was sheer devastation: barren land, empty food bowls, waterless troughs and skeletal pigs, desperately scavenging for food among carcasses and bones.”

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Uitenhage chair Deirdre Swift said she and her team were likewise shocked to the core.

“This was the worst case dealing with the cruelty and neglect of farm animals that we have been involved in.

“It took two welfare organisations, AACL and SPCA, working around the clock, to rescue those who could be saved.

“Our grateful thanks go to the AACL team for representing us, and not giving up on these animals, and seeking justice for them.”

After pleading guilty, Mufaya was sentenced in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court in February to a fine of R20,000 or 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

AACL attorney Karien van Schalkwyk said the piggery had received infrastructure funding and support from the Eastern Cape economic development, environmental affairs and tourism department.

“But it was left dilapidated, unproductive, abandoned and neglected for a prolonged period.

“Eighty-eight pigs, 19 geese and six chickens were left to starve and dehydrate, before the AACL and SPCA Uitenhage became aware of their plight, and stepped in.

“For the 13 carcasses and multiple bones scattered across the farm, we were unfortunately too late.”

It is not clear how much funding Mafuya received for his piggery, but the department confirmed in a letter to him in April 2021 that environmental authorisation had been granted for the project.

According to the letter, the approved piggery project included development of animal quarters, a “grower house”, a waste-handling system, a carcass disposal pit, electricity supply, access roads and stormwater drains and pipes.

Van Schalkwyk said due to the outbreak of African swine fever when the situation at Uster Rangers Hill was discovered, the pigs could not be moved off the farm until the state veterinarian obtained negative test results.

“Our warrants allowed for in situ seizure and the two organisations began the monumental task of providing daily care to the ill, injured, emaciated, dehydrated, starving animals on the farm, which was situated many kilometres away from our respective premises.

“Over the course of the next three weeks, 16 compromised pigs had to be humanely euthanised, to prevent further suffering, until the remaining live animals could be moved.”

Photographs and videos which have since been posted to social media show heartbreaking images of pigs with their ribs sticking out stumbling around the property, and one of a piglet so weak it can barely lift its head.

The animal welfare organisations reported criminal complaints, and the matter came to court.

Mafuya, 40, also from Rocklands, pleaded guilty to contravening Section 2 (1)(a) of the Animal Protection Act 71 of 1962, by neglecting the animals for a lengthy period, including denying them food and water, the required parasite treatment and other veterinary care.

According to his plea document, he returned from holidays in January 2023 and was surprised to find his pigs wandering loose.

“His employees told him animals from adjacent farms had broken the fence and had eaten the food stocks. He had no money for more food so he decided to just leave them.”

Van Schalkwyk said the Animal Protection Act allowed for a R40,000 fine or 12 months direct imprisonment.

“In this instance, the state, on behalf of the AACL and the SPCA, asked for the maximum sentence due to the seriousness of the offences.

“The state also stressed the sentience of animals and the fact that the offences in this case occurred over a prolonged period.”

She said the matter came before magistrate Ralton Basterman on February 12 for sentencing.

“The magistrate sentenced Mufaya to R20,000 or 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of two years on condition that he does not contravene the Animal Protection Act in that period.

“The accused was also ordered to pay a sum of R10,000 towards the costs incurred by the societies, both of which are solely dependent on public donations.

“This money has already been paid by Mafuya.

“Our sincere thanks to state prosecutor Simphiwe Merile, who pleaded for the court to hand down a hefty sentence for the neglect of sentient beings.

“His dedication and compassionate voice for farm animals, otherwise often forgotten, is admirable.

“When true collaboration between welfare societies exists, animals win.

“This has been proven with the joint efforts of SPCA Uitenhage and AACL, in this shocking case of abuse and cruelty to farm animals.”

